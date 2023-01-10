Read full article on original website
Wegmans looks to fill hundreds of positions, will host virtual hiring event
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular grocery chain is hosting a company-wide virtual mass-hiring event. Wegmans is looking to fill hundreds of hourly entry-level management positions. Immediately available roles include shift leaders, supervisors, and managers in departments throughout the store. Additionally, the company is recruiting part time and full-time customer service positions.
Morale, staffing top concerns in Ithaca City School District
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — School districts are still scrambling to fill jobs, even nearly halfway into the school year. In Ithaca, Superintendent Luvelle Brown says staffing shortages are affecting morale. Salaries are also an issue. Brown adds burnout is another concern among district staff in Ithaca. FULL INTERVIEW: Superintendent...
Bike riding, walking to become safer in Candor
CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tioga County village will benefit from state funding. Candor recently received $15,000 to make bike riding and walking safer. The Candor Central School District was also given $10,000 to improve the wellness of students and staff. The money comes from the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Grant.
Preble hopes to improve bridges with state funding
PREBLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County town is seeking grants to improve bridges. Preble is applying for about $1.5 million in state funding. Highway Superintendent Jeff Griswold says there’s a lot of applicants, but he feels “pretty good” about the town’s chances. Officials hope...
Cortland project aims to curb opioid overdoses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A local campaign aims to help prevent overdoses. The project is called Healing Cortland. Officials plan to distribute 3,000 naloxone units in Cortland County by the end of this year. Another goal is to collect over 3,000 pounds of opioids for safe disposal. The number...
Ex-Elmira top cop addresses sudden departure
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Elmira’s former police chief is speaking out on his removal. In a statement to WENY-TV, Anthony Alvernaz says he was told Monday his tenure was ending and was presented an option to either resign or be fired. Alvernaz adds he refused to compromise his principles or ethics, saying his beliefs cost him the job without going into greater detail.
Tioga County sees fewer overdoses, deaths from opioids
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County is reporting a declining number of opioid overdoses. County officials say there were 36 overdoses last year. Compared to 2021, that’s a decrease of nearly 35 percent. There were also two fewer fatalities from opioids. A Narcan box was recently put in...
Ithaca’s Bed Bath & Beyond to close
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing around 150 locations and cutting staff by twenty percent. Officials made the announcement Tuesday as the company tries to regain its footing after a year of substantially declining sales. They’ll continue to shift back towards primarily pushing national brands. Eight locations in New York are set to close, including the Ithaca store located at 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway.
Two charged in Owego explosion
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two people are facing charges after an early morning explosion in Owego. Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported explosion at 7 Hill Street in the Village of Owego shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the explosion was caused by large mortar-style fireworks set off in the building. One person was transferred to a local medical center for non-life-threatening injuries. 39-year-old Amanda Hazard, of Nichols, and 29-year-old Nicholas Whitmarsh, of Owego, were arrested and charged with felony arson and misdemeanors of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. They will appear in Owego Town Court on Tuesday, January 17th.
