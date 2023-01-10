Read full article on original website
Suspect in critical condition after officer-involved incident in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect is reportedly in critical condition after being involved in an officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City, early Friday morning, Jan. 13. Just before 3:30 a.m., Salt Lake City police asked the community to avoid the area of 600 North and...
1 critically injured after pursuit, police shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say one person was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by officers in Salt Lake City. Officers say they located a car, near 1300 W. Arapahoe Ave. with at least two occupants who had outstanding felony warrants, at around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They tried to stop the car, but said the driver drove away, which led to a police pursuit.
Ex-security guard sent to prison for shooting, killing homeless man who was walking away
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who worked as a security guard was sentenced to prison Friday for shooting and killing a homeless man while on the job as the man was walking away. Timothy Richard Lutes, 31, will serve between two and 20 years for murder, a second-degree felony with a gun enhancement, and a term of five years to life for unlawful use of a firearm, a first-degree felony. Third District Judge Randall Skanchy ordered that the sentences run consecutively.
New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America
New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. Bring Ridge home. Protests are being held for Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who is currently serving...
2 arrested in 14-year-old Utah freeway shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suspected of being involved in the 2009 shooting death of Cesar Ramirez on I-15 were arrested Wednesday. Ramirez, 18, was shot in rush-hour traffic near 2100 South on I-15 on Jan. 9, 2009, and died several days later of his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, and say it escalated from an altercation between two rival gangs.
14-year-old Summit County boy life-flighted after 4-wheeler hit by pickup truck
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah— At 5:58 p.m. on Thursday, Summit County Sheriff received a 911 call reporting an auto-pedestrian accident. Two teenage boys were on separate 4-wheelers riding on a path […]
Man accused of robbing bank hours after being released from jail
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank hours after being released from jail on Monday, Jan. 9. Clinton Randle, 46, was booked in Salt Lake County Jail and faces two counts of robbery, a second-degree felony. According to the booking...
Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers
Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
Body found in South Ogden may have gone unnoticed for months, police say
SOUTH OGDEN — A body found near a road Friday may have been there for months, South Ogden police say. Police were dispatched to a report of a body found in the area of 4800 South and Washington Boulevard Friday evening. Officers located the body on the side of the road, police said.
7 horses believed to be stolen in Utah County
ELBERTA, Utah County — Seven young horses are believed to have been stolen from a property south of Elberta in Utah County. The seven horses were last seen on Nov. 27, 2022, at a property along Tunnel Road. The owner, Bill Boswell, initially thought the horses escaped, but did not see any sign of them for several weeks.
Men arrested in relation with a 14-year-old cold case
Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2009 homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City. The two men arrested are Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell. Both men are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity.
UTA's west-side Salt Lake microtransit service sees 930% growth in year since launch
SALT LAKE CITY — It turns out that residents of Salt Lake City's west side are turning to microtransit much faster than city or Utah transit officials had imagined when they launched a pilot program at the end of 2021. While they say this is a good thing, it also poses new challenges as the service continues moving forward.
Police say South Weber fire was intentionally set in domestic violence incident
SOUTH WEBER — A man was taken into custody Wednesday night after police say he lit a house on fire in South Weber. Davis County Sheriff's Capt. Jason Boydston said the fire is the result of a domestic violence incident. He said the man threatened a woman, and the...
Granite School District police, students prepare for worst case scenario
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Granite School District Police spent all of Thursday preparing for worst case scenario in school classrooms, as they teamed up with West Valley City officers to train on how to take down an active shooter. Just under three dozen officers ran through scenario after...
24-year-old woman killed in Ogden shooting identified by police
OGDEN — A 24-year-old woman who was shot to death early Sunday was identified Thursday, Ogden police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue at about 6 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they discovered 24-year-old Madison Staker dead from a gunshot wound.
Body cam video shows what led to fatal officer-involved shooting in Murray
Newly-released bodycam video shows the shooting between a man and two Murray Police officers that left that man dead and an officer injured
UPDATE: Suspect Taken to Salt Lake Hospital; Police Looking for Second Suspect
UPDATE: Pocatello Police have confirmed that one of two suspects in a home robbery incident that happened Wednesday night has been transferred to a Salt Lake City hospital after being shot. Police are also looking for a second suspect from the incident. Police say they know his identity, but if...
Riverdale woman paid nephew to burn down her trailer home, charges say
RIVERDALE — A woman and her nephew were charged Tuesday with arson after police say the woman paid her nephew to burn down her trailer home. Herminia Torres-Gonzalez, 45, and Sigifredo Gomez-Torres, 18, are each charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and conspiracy to commit aggravated arson, a second-degree felony. Both are being held without bail.
