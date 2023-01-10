ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

1 critically injured after pursuit, police shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say one person was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by officers in Salt Lake City. Officers say they located a car, near 1300 W. Arapahoe Ave. with at least two occupants who had outstanding felony warrants, at around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They tried to stop the car, but said the driver drove away, which led to a police pursuit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Ex-security guard sent to prison for shooting, killing homeless man who was walking away

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who worked as a security guard was sentenced to prison Friday for shooting and killing a homeless man while on the job as the man was walking away. Timothy Richard Lutes, 31, will serve between two and 20 years for murder, a second-degree felony with a gun enhancement, and a term of five years to life for unlawful use of a firearm, a first-degree felony. Third District Judge Randall Skanchy ordered that the sentences run consecutively.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America

New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. Bring Ridge home. Protests are being held for Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who is currently serving...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

2 arrested in 14-year-old Utah freeway shooting death

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suspected of being involved in the 2009 shooting death of Cesar Ramirez on I-15 were arrested Wednesday. Ramirez, 18, was shot in rush-hour traffic near 2100 South on I-15 on Jan. 9, 2009, and died several days later of his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, and say it escalated from an altercation between two rival gangs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers

Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

7 horses believed to be stolen in Utah County

ELBERTA, Utah County — Seven young horses are believed to have been stolen from a property south of Elberta in Utah County. The seven horses were last seen on Nov. 27, 2022, at a property along Tunnel Road. The owner, Bill Boswell, initially thought the horses escaped, but did not see any sign of them for several weeks.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Men arrested in relation with a 14-year-old cold case

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2009 homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City. The two men arrested are Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell. Both men are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

2 suspects arrested in connection to 14-year homicide cold case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in connection to a homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City in January 2009. The two men arrested, Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity. The Utah Department of Public Safety‘s State Bureau of Investigation said MacNeil and Campbell have a violent past and are believed to have fired the shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

24-year-old woman killed in Ogden shooting identified by police

OGDEN — A 24-year-old woman who was shot to death early Sunday was identified Thursday, Ogden police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue at about 6 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they discovered 24-year-old Madison Staker dead from a gunshot wound.
OGDEN, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Man arrested for bank robbery same day he is released from jail

SALT LAKE CITY — A 46 year-old Salt Lake City man released from jail apparently was not fully rehabilitated, as he was arrested for bank robbery the very same day. Clinton Randle demanded money from employees at a bank on 1550 Main Street on January 9, leaving with the cash, but police officers quickly found him within the area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Riverdale woman paid nephew to burn down her trailer home, charges say

RIVERDALE — A woman and her nephew were charged Tuesday with arson after police say the woman paid her nephew to burn down her trailer home. Herminia Torres-Gonzalez, 45, and Sigifredo Gomez-Torres, 18, are each charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and conspiracy to commit aggravated arson, a second-degree felony. Both are being held without bail.
RIVERDALE, UT

