For those hungry for professional League of Legends in North America, you won’t have to wait much longer for the start of the upcoming LCS season. The ten LCS teams will return to the stage to compete in the 2023 Spring Split starting Jan. 26 following a brief teaser of what’s to come during the Season 2023 Kickoff. While fans will continue to see players that stole the spotlight last year, they’ll also be introduced to a handful of rookies, reintroduced to some previously-retired talent, and shown the true capabilities of a reigning world champion.

1 DAY AGO