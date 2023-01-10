Read full article on original website
When does The Mageseeker, Riot Forge’s new leaked game, release?
Riot Forge seemingly has a new action game in development. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is being made by Riot Forge, the company responsible for making video games set in the universe of Runeterra, according to a leak by South Korea’s Game Rating Committee. The Mageseeker: A...
Faker highlights why League solo queue isn’t fun anymore
No matter if you just started playing League of Legends or if you’ve been an avid fan of the game for over a decade, you must have heard or read that solo queue is broken beyond repair, not fun anymore, and, of course, rigged. In the spirit of Season 13 just starting this month, Faker spoke up about the state of solo queue and explained why it’s no longer fun.
Overwatch 2 feels like a ‘beta version’ of OW1, dissatisfied player claims
One Overwatch 2 player has explained why they think the game feels like it could have been a beta version of the original Overwatch. In a lengthy post to the Overwatch subreddit, a Reddit user shared several aspects of Overwatch 2 that they believe feel like less polished or incomplete versions of Overwatch concepts. Some of the examples they provide include the five-vs-five match format, which they believe is “causing numerous issue with balance” and giving tanks too much free reign on the battlefield.
MTG The Eternal Wanderer planeswalker packs power in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The number of planeswalkers protecting the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse continues to dwindle while The Eternal Wanderer in Phyrexia: All Will Be One provides a glimmer of hope. Making her debut appearance within MTG during the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, the unnamed planeswalker returns in Phyrexia: All Will Be One...
Where to find Game Consoles in DMZ
The DMZ game mode was a fun addition to Warzone 2 as it introduced an Escape from Tarkov-style variant into the franchise, which can be a breath of fresh air for players who were burnt out from the usual battle royale experience. In addition to worrying about your survival in...
How does the 2023 LCS Spring Split format work?
For those hungry for professional League of Legends in North America, you won’t have to wait much longer for the start of the upcoming LCS season. The ten LCS teams will return to the stage to compete in the 2023 Spring Split starting Jan. 26 following a brief teaser of what’s to come during the Season 2023 Kickoff. While fans will continue to see players that stole the spotlight last year, they’ll also be introduced to a handful of rookies, reintroduced to some previously-retired talent, and shown the true capabilities of a reigning world champion.
Respawn says controversial Apex Legends Horizon change was an accident
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment said today that a change to Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical that sent shockwaves through the community was unintentional. In a tweet shared to the official Respawn account this evening, the developer spoke about the mistake and its fix. “Accuracy while shooting from Horizon’s Gravity Lift was inadvertently affected with the 15.1 update,” the tweet reads. “We’ve just rolled out a fix to correct this.” At time of writing, the fix should be live for all players.
Overwatch 2 dev confirms that Sombra will be getting changes in Season 3
Overwatch 2 players have noticed that Sombra is having a tough time fitting into the current meta, especially after she was nerfed in Season Two. Now, developers seem to be planning some buffs for Season Three. A mid-season balance patch in November nerfed Genji, D.Va, Zarya, and Sombra. Unfortunately, the...
What’s a TFT Set 8 Monster Party! and how to watch
Riot Games has included Teamfight Tactics regional competitions for the EMEA Set Eight Monsters’ Attack! season, which includes a new tournament called Monster Party!. A total of eight EMEA players will show off the TFT Set Eight Patch 13.1 meta this weekend through a new regional competition called Monster Party! The tournament showcases a new point system that includes Hexcharged points, allowing players to earn up to 16 points in one game.
Who’s winning Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus? Current leaderboard results
Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus limited-time mode has introduced several twists to the standard Deathmatch mode. Players can only choose from a handful of heroes, each of whom has Greek mythology-themed enhancements to their ultimate abilities. Players can complete challenges and earn rewards by achieving final blows with each of the available heroes; completing several of these challenges rewards the Winged Victory Mercy skin.
MTG planeswalker Nahiri weakened through Compleation in All Will Be One
Wizards of the Coast is Compleating planeswalkers like it’s the newest fashion in Magic: The Gathering, with Nahiri being the next confirmed Gatewatch member to fall in Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The Gatewatch has officially invaded the plane of New Phyrexia, hoping to stop a Multiverse war that...
HisWattson shows off finished version of Prop Hunt in Apex ahead of upcoming tournament
Jacob “HisWattson” McMillin is an experienced Apex Legends pro who has been active competitively for two years, having played on Rare Xcellence and currently for FURIA Esports. But his presence within the Apex community reaches farther than just pro play. On Jan. 12, HisWattson announced that the Prop...
Let ’em cook: Riot is finally developing a new, unique game mode for League of Legends
After clamoring for changes over the last few months, League of Legends‘ executive producer Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and head of League Studio Andrei “Meddler” van Roon spoke to the general player base in a transparent statement outlining some of the company’s plans for the upcoming year and beyond.
Riot is kicking off the newest season of North America’s special Champions Queue
New year, new season. The LCS is starting off the 2023 Spring Split on Thursday, Jan. 26, and with it, North America’s exclusive west-coast-based League of Legends server will be opening too. The Champions Queue will be opening up for all professionals and high-level players tonight at 10pm CT...
Vitality’s 2023 LEC season will revolve around key import player
A week ahead of the 2023 LEC Winter Season, Team Vitality’s founder Fabien “Neo” Devide explained how the staff revamped its LEC roster and opened up about last year’s struggles in L’Equipe’s broadcast. He also emphasized how key one of their imports would be...
Dota 2 players are crashing ranked matches with a game-breaking bug
Losing is never fun in Dota 2, but some players have begun exploiting a game-breaking bug to avoid losing their MMR. There is a simple in-game interaction that allows players to crash the servers for their Dota 2 match. The bug appeared on Gorgc’s stream, and it took off in terms of popularity as many players tried to attempt recreating it in their own games.
Here are all of Riot Games’ upcoming new titles
For many years, Riot Games was known for one singular title on the market with the company’s golden child, League of Legends. It might have been only one game at the time, but since its creation in 2009, it has blossomed into one of the most popular video games in the world with millions of players and fans.
Overwatch player proves why supports should always boost Ramattra
Ramattra joined Overwatch 2‘s roster over a month ago, and players are starting to truly master the hero’s play style. Some tank mains were initially concerned about his resistance if not helped by his healers and allies, but when those elements are combined, he can be deadly. A...
Fortnite Creative 2.0’s Unreal Engine editor may have been leaked
Fortnite has come a long way in the over five years since it was released, evolving into a game that lets players engage with it how they want. The Creative section of the game allows players to create their own custom maps and has long been rumored to get an updated version. With Creative 2.0 expected sometime this year, it looks like the Unreal Engine editor for Fortnite has leaked early.
Riot listens to League fans, expands LCS co-streaming for 2023 Spring Split
An even wider array of League of Legends creators will soon have access to sharing the experience of the LCS live alongside their viewers. The LCS has revealed that its “watch party program,” allowing select YouTube and Twitch streamers to co-stream games during the season, will return with the start of the 2023 Spring Split in an expanded format. Applications are now available via the blog post of the official announcement and will remain accessible until Jan. 18 for co-streaming during week one, and a strict deadline of Jan. 23 for co-streaming the remainder of the split.
