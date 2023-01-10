Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
HisWattson shows off finished version of Prop Hunt in Apex ahead of upcoming tournament
Jacob “HisWattson” McMillin is an experienced Apex Legends pro who has been active competitively for two years, having played on Rare Xcellence and currently for FURIA Esports. But his presence within the Apex community reaches farther than just pro play. On Jan. 12, HisWattson announced that the Prop...
dotesports.com
Let ’em cook: Riot is finally developing a new, unique game mode for League of Legends
After clamoring for changes over the last few months, League of Legends‘ executive producer Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and head of League Studio Andrei “Meddler” van Roon spoke to the general player base in a transparent statement outlining some of the company’s plans for the upcoming year and beyond.
dotesports.com
Riot is kicking off the newest season of North America’s special Champions Queue
New year, new season. The LCS is starting off the 2023 Spring Split on Thursday, Jan. 26, and with it, North America’s exclusive west-coast-based League of Legends server will be opening too. The Champions Queue will be opening up for all professionals and high-level players tonight at 10pm CT...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ attempt to credit streamer on skin design goes very poorly
In an attempt to credit a popular streamer and content creator in for their work on an Apex Legends weapon skin, developer Respawn Entertainment made a small, but meaningful, error. Respawn added the name of former NRG content creator and Apex streamer LuluLuvely, who helped design the Aftershock Wave R-301...
dotesports.com
Welcome to Apex challenges: How to get Apex 101 badge in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a complex game with a lot of moving parts, so much so that it can be a little intimidating for new players. To combat this, Apex developer Respawn Entertainment has introduced a new series of in-game tasks known as the Welcome to Apex challenges to get new players up to speed more quickly. Completing all 10 of the challenges rewards the Apex 101 badge, which you can display on your in-game banner.
dotesports.com
Is Overwatch 2 ‘boring’? One player’s complaints about Season 2 comp sparks debate on meta
When you’ve grown fond of a title, the sequel usually fails to reach the hype. Overwatch 2 arguably had a bumpy start and most likely left a sour taste in players’ mouths. But now, it’s got its footing, and it still hasn’t tickled everyone’s fancy.
dotesports.com
Respawn says controversial Apex Legends Horizon change was an accident
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment said today that a change to Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical that sent shockwaves through the community was unintentional. In a tweet shared to the official Respawn account this evening, the developer spoke about the mistake and its fix. “Accuracy while shooting from Horizon’s Gravity Lift was inadvertently affected with the 15.1 update,” the tweet reads. “We’ve just rolled out a fix to correct this.” At time of writing, the fix should be live for all players.
dotesports.com
Shopify Rebellion signs legendary eUnited duo for 2023 Halo season
Shopify Rebellion has officially signed arguably its most impressive Halo roster yet, capitalizing on one of the Halo Championship Series partnered teams jettisoning its roster at the end of last season. Shopify Rebellion confirmed the signings of Timothy “Rayne” Tinkler and Ryan “RyaNoob” Geddes today, two longtime veterans of competitive...
dotesports.com
NA League of Legends servers suffer outages, players report slow connection
The League of Legends servers in North America appear to be down currently, according to reports from players. The League client is struggling to get players past the login servers, while players already in the client are reporting that their service times are slow. According to the crowdsourced website Downdetector, most League players are struggling with server connection and login issues, with well over 50 percent of all active reports being in regard to server connection problems.
dotesports.com
MTG The Eternal Wanderer planeswalker packs power in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The number of planeswalkers protecting the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse continues to dwindle while The Eternal Wanderer in Phyrexia: All Will Be One provides a glimmer of hope. Making her debut appearance within MTG during the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, the unnamed planeswalker returns in Phyrexia: All Will Be One...
dotesports.com
Sentinels Halo builds a team of new stars around esports legend LethuL for 2023 season
After over half a decade of teaming with SnakeBite, Frosty, and Royal2, three new faces will surround LethuL for Halo Infinite’s 2023 competitive season. While his three old teammates moving to FaZe Clan to join forces with Renegade, Sentinels has signed Spartan, KingNick, and Kuhlect to join LethuL at the organization, it announced today. They will be backed up by eUnited’s former coach Kyle “Chiig” Lawson, reuniting him with Spartan and KingNick after the two departed eUnited prior to the World Championship last year.
dotesports.com
Team Liquid shares what might have been a breathtaking Apex Legends cinematic
Team Liquid, one of the biggest names in Apex Legends since the battle royale game released, abruptly left the competitive scene in December 2022. Thanks to this decision, projects were given up and never released. The organization’s co-founder Steve Arhancet revealed one of them last night on Twitter, saying it was “too good not to showcase.”
dotesports.com
Who’s winning Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus? Current leaderboard results
Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus limited-time mode has introduced several twists to the standard Deathmatch mode. Players can only choose from a handful of heroes, each of whom has Greek mythology-themed enhancements to their ultimate abilities. Players can complete challenges and earn rewards by achieving final blows with each of the available heroes; completing several of these challenges rewards the Winged Victory Mercy skin.
dotesports.com
Apex devs may be working on a feature that would change Heirlooms forever
Apex Legends content creator and dataminer KralRindo is at it again, this time revealing a first look at a potential change coming to Heirloom weapons. According to their latest datamine, Heirloom weapons will be getting recolor cosmetics. The new update’s files include some recolor textures for Wraith’s Kunai Heirloom, as seen in the image KralRindo posted on Twitter.
dotesports.com
Riot listens to League fans, expands LCS co-streaming for 2023 Spring Split
An even wider array of League of Legends creators will soon have access to sharing the experience of the LCS live alongside their viewers. The LCS has revealed that its “watch party program,” allowing select YouTube and Twitch streamers to co-stream games during the season, will return with the start of the 2023 Spring Split in an expanded format. Applications are now available via the blog post of the official announcement and will remain accessible until Jan. 18 for co-streaming during week one, and a strict deadline of Jan. 23 for co-streaming the remainder of the split.
dotesports.com
Siege enters the squared circle with WWE superstar bundles for Blackbeard and Thorn operators
Rainbow Six: Siege has a claim to be considered the undisputed champion of unique in-game crossovers following the announcement of its latest bundles, which feature skins based on two wrestling superstars for WWE. Starting today, Siege players can pick up the Deadman bundle for the attacking operator Blackbeard, inspired by...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 feels like a ‘beta version’ of OW1, dissatisfied player claims
One Overwatch 2 player has explained why they think the game feels like it could have been a beta version of the original Overwatch. In a lengthy post to the Overwatch subreddit, a Reddit user shared several aspects of Overwatch 2 that they believe feel like less polished or incomplete versions of Overwatch concepts. Some of the examples they provide include the five-vs-five match format, which they believe is “causing numerous issue with balance” and giving tanks too much free reign on the battlefield.
dotesports.com
When does The Mageseeker, Riot Forge’s new leaked game, release?
Riot Forge seemingly has a new action game in development. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is being made by Riot Forge, the company responsible for making video games set in the universe of Runeterra, according to a leak by South Korea’s Game Rating Committee. The Mageseeker: A...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 dev confirms that Sombra will be getting changes in Season 3
Overwatch 2 players have noticed that Sombra is having a tough time fitting into the current meta, especially after she was nerfed in Season Two. Now, developers seem to be planning some buffs for Season Three. A mid-season balance patch in November nerfed Genji, D.Va, Zarya, and Sombra. Unfortunately, the...
dotesports.com
How does the 2023 LCS Spring Split format work?
For those hungry for professional League of Legends in North America, you won’t have to wait much longer for the start of the upcoming LCS season. The ten LCS teams will return to the stage to compete in the 2023 Spring Split starting Jan. 26 following a brief teaser of what’s to come during the Season 2023 Kickoff. While fans will continue to see players that stole the spotlight last year, they’ll also be introduced to a handful of rookies, reintroduced to some previously-retired talent, and shown the true capabilities of a reigning world champion.
Comments / 0