wrestletalk.com

Did Braun Strowman Beat Gunther For WWE Intercontinental Championship On SmackDown

Tonight’s (January 13) Friday night SmackDown kicked off with a big championship match to start the show between Braun Strowman and GUNTHER. Putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line, GUNTHER had Imperium in his corner as he took on Braun Strowman with the title on the line. In the...
wrestletalk.com

Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?

Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Wants To See His Stable Face Off With The Bloodline

A WWE star wants to see his stable face off with The Bloodline. 2022 saw The Bloodline truly step up as the lead group in all of WWE with Roman Reigns continuing his dominant run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos claimed the record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill

A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestletalk.com

Fiery Backstage Brawl On WWE SmackDown

There was an epic brawl backstage at WWE SmackDown tonight (January 13) between two stars of the WWE Women’s division. After Adam Pearce flat out told Sonya Deville that he wasn’t going to be just gifting her another shot at Charlotte Flair’s WWE SmackDown Women’s championship, Deville set out to earn one.
wrestletalk.com

Sami Zayn Came Up With Popular Tag Team Name

AEW’s Dax Harwood has recalled the origins of his ‘FTR’ team with Cash Wheeler, previously known as WWE’s ‘The Revival’. Harwood and Wheeler are one of the most decorated teams in modern tag-team wrestling. The duo have held tag-team gold in WWE, NXT, AEW, AAA, ROH and NJPW.
wrestletalk.com

Former Champion Returns To The Ring At IMPACT Tapings January 14

A former WWE and IMPACT champion made her return to the ring at the January 14 IMPACT Wrestling TV taping. Following the January 13 Hard To Kill pay-per-view, IMPACT held a set of TV tapings in the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. Spoilers from the taping are on the...
ATLANTA, GA
wrestletalk.com

Who Is Really ‘Running’ WWE After Vince McMahon’s Return

With a shake-up in WWE that saw Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman and Nick Khan as sole CEO, we may now have an answer to who is really running the company right now. Further to WWE filing a report to the SEC on January 11, which included addressing changes to the company’s Board of Directors and Bylaws, new details of the management of the company have been revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required).
wrestletalk.com

Here’s What Kevin Dunn Told WWE Talent About Vince McMahon Returning

An update has emerged regarding the WWE talent meeting held before SmackDown tonight (January 13) involving Kevin Dunn. The meeting was led by Paul Levesque (Triple H) who told talent that Vince McMahon is back in WWE to lead a potential sale. Levesque also said that McMahon won’t be re-entering...
wrestletalk.com

Update On Vince McMahon Netflix Docuseries

An update has been provided on the upcoming Vince McMahon Netflix docuseries. The past seven months has been a whirlwind of changes within the WWE management team following the investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon. Before all of this and the more recent actions of McMahon, it was...
wrestletalk.com

Top WWE Star Feels Like Headlining WrestleMania

A top WWE star states that he feels like headlining WrestleMania. Seth Rollins has become one of the mainstays in WWE with a list of accolades and accomplishments unlike many in history. He is a former two-time WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion. Despite being a former Money In The...
TEXAS STATE
wrestletalk.com

All-Talent Meeting Planned Ahead Of January 13 WWE SmackDown

An all-talent meeting has been planned ahead of tonight’s January 13 WWE SmackDown taping. This week has seen a lot of news circulating from WWE in regards to the return of Vince McMahon, the resignation of Stephanie McMahon and a potential company sale. As previously reported, WWE held an...
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Granted Release

An AEW star has been granted their release from the company. As previously reported, William Regal was granted his release from All Elite Wrestling at the tail end of 2022 after requesting to return to WWE to be closer to his son. It now seems like Regal wasn’t the only AEW talent to be granted their release at the end of the year.
wrestletalk.com

Top Star Pulled From WWE Raw 30th Anniversary

A former SmackDown Women’s Champion has now been pulled from the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary taping. The WWE Raw special will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 23. One star who is not expected to be in action on this date is Ronda Rousey,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestletalk.com

WWE Legend Spotted Working At Burger Drive-Thru

You’ll never guess what major WWE star and professional wrestling icon was spotted working a drive-thru window in Nevada!. If you happen to live somewhere in Nevada, it is possible that you could bump into one WWE legend in an unlikely locale!. WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin is...
RENO, NV
wrestletalk.com

Royal Rumble Pitch Black Match Rules Revealed?

LA Knight has shed more light on the rules for his Pitch Black match at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. At the January 28 event, Knight will clash with Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black bout. WWE fans have been left scratching their heads following the...
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star To Make AEW Debut In Championship Match

One former WWE star was just announced to be making an upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Find out who it is!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (January 13) a preview of upcoming matches set for AEW Dynamite included one very interesting name. As announced on AEW Rampage, Kushida...

