Did Braun Strowman Beat Gunther For WWE Intercontinental Championship On SmackDown

Tonight’s (January 13) Friday night SmackDown kicked off with a big championship match to start the show between Braun Strowman and GUNTHER. Putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line, GUNTHER had Imperium in his corner as he took on Braun Strowman with the title on the line. In the...
Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?

Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
WWE Star Wants To See His Stable Face Off With The Bloodline

A WWE star wants to see his stable face off with The Bloodline. 2022 saw The Bloodline truly step up as the lead group in all of WWE with Roman Reigns continuing his dominant run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos claimed the record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill

A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
Fiery Backstage Brawl On WWE SmackDown

There was an epic brawl backstage at WWE SmackDown tonight (January 13) between two stars of the WWE Women’s division. After Adam Pearce flat out told Sonya Deville that he wasn’t going to be just gifting her another shot at Charlotte Flair’s WWE SmackDown Women’s championship, Deville set out to earn one.
Who Is Really ‘Running’ WWE After Vince McMahon’s Return

With a shake-up in WWE that saw Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman and Nick Khan as sole CEO, we may now have an answer to who is really running the company right now. Further to WWE filing a report to the SEC on January 11, which included addressing changes to the company’s Board of Directors and Bylaws, new details of the management of the company have been revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required).
Sami Zayn Came Up With Popular Tag Team Name

AEW’s Dax Harwood has recalled the origins of his ‘FTR’ team with Cash Wheeler, previously known as WWE’s ‘The Revival’. Harwood and Wheeler are one of the most decorated teams in modern tag-team wrestling. The duo have held tag-team gold in WWE, NXT, AEW, AAA, ROH and NJPW.
Update On Vince McMahon Netflix Docuseries

An update has been provided on the upcoming Vince McMahon Netflix docuseries. The past seven months has been a whirlwind of changes within the WWE management team following the investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon. Before all of this and the more recent actions of McMahon, it was...
Top IMPACT Star Addresses His Future Following Hard To Kill

A top IMPACT Wrestling star has addressed his future with the company following Hard To Kill. Former two-time IMPACT World Champion Bully Ray made his return to the promotion at Bound For Glory where he won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet to earn a title shot. At Hard To Kill,...
Here’s What Kevin Dunn Told WWE Talent About Vince McMahon Returning

An update has emerged regarding the WWE talent meeting held before SmackDown tonight (January 13) involving Kevin Dunn. The meeting was led by Paul Levesque (Triple H) who told talent that Vince McMahon is back in WWE to lead a potential sale. Levesque also said that McMahon won’t be re-entering...
AEW Star Gone From The Company

At IMPACT Hard To Kill, an AEW star has announced their departure from the company. Following the Motor City Machine Guns successfully retaining the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles in a four way match, AEW star Frankie Kazarian came out to congratulate them and head to the ring for a promo.
Spoiler On Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

A new report has revealed a spoiler on the creative plans for tonight’s WWE SmackDown. The January 13 edition of WWE SmackDown will emanate from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Fightful Select (subscription required) has provided an update on the plans for tonight’s show, noting that creative...
Royal Rumble Pitch Black Match Rules Revealed?

LA Knight has shed more light on the rules for his Pitch Black match at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. At the January 28 event, Knight will clash with Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black bout. WWE fans have been left scratching their heads following the...
Top WWE Star Feels Like Headlining WrestleMania

A top WWE star states that he feels like headlining WrestleMania. Seth Rollins has become one of the mainstays in WWE with a list of accolades and accomplishments unlike many in history. He is a former two-time WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion. Despite being a former Money In The...
AEW Star Granted Release

An AEW star has been granted their release from the company. As previously reported, William Regal was granted his release from All Elite Wrestling at the tail end of 2022 after requesting to return to WWE to be closer to his son. It now seems like Regal wasn’t the only AEW talent to be granted their release at the end of the year.
All-Talent Meeting Planned Ahead Of January 13 WWE SmackDown

An all-talent meeting has been planned ahead of tonight’s January 13 WWE SmackDown taping. This week has seen a lot of news circulating from WWE in regards to the return of Vince McMahon, the resignation of Stephanie McMahon and a potential company sale. As previously reported, WWE held an...
Top IMPACT Star Discusses How They Kept Return A Surprise

A top IMPACT Wrestling star has discussed how they kept their recent return a surprise. Bully Ray is a WWE Hall of Famer and bonafide legend in the industry. He first rose to prominence in ECW before he and his tag team partner D-Von signed with WWE. After a legendary...
Former WWE Star Addresses Popular Faction Reunion Rumors

Axel Tischer (fka WWE’s Alexander Wolfe) has addressed rumors about Eric Young potentially returning to WWE, and a possible SAnitY reunion. With numerous stars returning to WWE under the Triple H regime, it has been heavily speculated that the members of the former WWE faction SAnitY will soon re-join the company.

