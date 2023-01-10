Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
Triple H Addresses Vince McMahon’s Involvement In WWE Creative In Talent Meeting
Here are some notes from the WWE talent meeting led by Paul Levesque (Triple H) at the January 13 SmackDown taping. According to PWInsider, there were two main points brought up during the meeting. The first was Levesque telling the talent that Vince McMahon has returned to the company to...
Report: Rumors Of Vince McMahon Telling WWE Departments They’re ‘Doing Things Wrong’ After Returning
There are reportedly rumors that Vince McMahon has already told some WWE departments they’re “doing things wrong” since his return. McMahon reinstated himself onto the Board of Directors on January 6, and on January 10 was named WWE’s Executive Chairman following the resignation of his daughter Stephanie McMahon.
Fiery Backstage Brawl On WWE SmackDown
There was an epic brawl backstage at WWE SmackDown tonight (January 13) between two stars of the WWE Women’s division. After Adam Pearce flat out told Sonya Deville that he wasn’t going to be just gifting her another shot at Charlotte Flair’s WWE SmackDown Women’s championship, Deville set out to earn one.
Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?
Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Report: Top WWE Stars Prepared To Walk Out If Saudi Arabia Sale Is Announced
Major wrestling rumours emerged last night, when it was reported that WWE had reached an agreement to sell the company to the Saudi Arabian Public Investments Fund. Sources: #WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince...
Former WWE Star To Make AEW Debut In Championship Match
One former WWE star was just announced to be making an upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Find out who it is!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (January 13) a preview of upcoming matches set for AEW Dynamite included one very interesting name. As announced on AEW Rampage, Kushida...
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
WWE Raw Stars Praised Backstage After January 9 Performance
A new report has emerged which suggests that WWE’s Judgment Day stable received praise following the January 9 edition of WWE Raw. The episode saw Dominik Mysterio return from his sojourn to “prison” after harassing his relatives along with on-screen girlfriend Rhea Ripley at Christmas. Dominik, accompanied...
WWE Raw Star Says Match With WWE Hall Of Famer Will Be ‘Hard To Top’
WWE Hall of Famer Edge has only wrestled a handful of times on WWE television since his historic return back at the Royal Rumble in 2020. Edge wrestled his first match in his hometown of Toronto in over a decade on August 22, 2022, where he defeated The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest in the main event of the show.
WWE Star Comments On Sale Rumors: “I’m Not The CEO, I’m A Wrestler”
One WWE star had an interesting response to questions about WWE business dealings and the departure of Stephanie McMahon!. Well that is one way to strategically say ‘no comment’ when asked!. One current WWE Champion was asked about the copious potential sale rumors floating around about WWE and...
Potential Spoilers On Major Returns Slated For The Royal Rumble
It’s January, and that means that Royal Rumble season is right around the corner, and just as every year, there has been heavy speculation about who could return during the match. Some of WWE’s greatest ever returns have come from the Royal Rumble, whether it be John Cena in...
Current WWE Name Discusses The Importance Of The Casual Fan Perspective
WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly has discussed the importance of considering the perspective of the casual fan in her role as producer. A staple of WWE’s women’s division in the 2000s, Molly Holly was finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, and shortly thereafter began working as a producer for the company.
Top IMPACT Star Not Concerned With Passing The Torch
A top IMPACT star is not concerned with passing the torch. At IMPACT Bound For Glory 2022, Bully Ray made his return to the company and won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet to secure a guaranteed title shot of his choosing. After weeks of feigning innocence, Bully revealed his true...
How Much Money WWE Paid Shane McMahon In 2022 Revealed
We now know how much money Shane McMahon was paid by WWE in 2022, a year in which he made only one appearance for the company. That appearance was the Royal Rumble match in January, and his backstage pre-match behavior reportedly led to his own father Vince McMahon exiling him from any future plans, and he hasn’t been seen in WWE since.
Popular WWE NXT Star Says They Can Be The Face Of The Company
Former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has said that he should be the one to beat Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. Breakker recently defended his title against Grayson Waller at NXT’s New Year’s Evil event on January 10. Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin,...
Clarification & Updates On WWE Saudi Arabia Sale Rumors
Major wrestling rumours emerged last night, when it was reported that WWE had reached an agreement to sell the company to the Saudi Arabian Public Investments Fund. Sources: #WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince...
WWE Star Reacts To Incredible Moment From Rising NXT Star
A WWE star has reacted to an incredible moment from a rising NXT star that took place at NXT New Year’s Evil. Sol Ruca was thrown over the top rope in the 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship on the January 10 show.
Who Is Really ‘Running’ WWE After Vince McMahon’s Return
With a shake-up in WWE that saw Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman and Nick Khan as sole CEO, we may now have an answer to who is really running the company right now. Further to WWE filing a report to the SEC on January 11, which included addressing changes to the company’s Board of Directors and Bylaws, new details of the management of the company have been revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required).
