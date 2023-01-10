Read full article on original website
The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970
Rock 'n' roll is a wide ranging term that has seen many different evolutions over the years, but by the time 1970 came around you could start to see acts that weren't just content with the catchy ditties that populated radio in the '50s and early '60s. A harder sound had emerged and its there we find our focus for this list, recounting the Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970.
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Obituary’s Don Tardy – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager
Obituary drummer Don Tardy is here to share his 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager. When it comes to Obituary and its co-founding drummer, influence is something that is impossible to ignore, from their own personal inspirations to the inspiration they've had on countless others. The iconic Florida death metal brigade is among the most immediately recognizable acts — Don's brother Jon discharging CHUD-like vocals on every swampy, brick-laying track that goes heavy on groove and never dares to unleash a blast beat.
The 100 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century
Rock and metal in the 21st century gave us some of the most exciting and unique music in the history of the genres. While legacy acts from the '70s and '80s and '90s all continued to release new material, the turn of the millennium has given rise to a whole new crop of artists. Classic artists like Iron Maiden and Rush continued to make big splashes in the 2000s, and grunge and extreme metal acts from the previous decade continued their dominance. Throw in nu-metal, metalcore, deathcore and more and you're firmly entrenched in the 21st century.
The 30 Best Grunge Albums of All Time
The music world experienced one of its periodic resets in the early 1990s, when a curiously named phenomenon soon to be known as Grunge wiped clean the slate of popular trends and ushered in a thrilling few years of intense creativity and reinvention. Just as the original rock 'n' roll...
How Alice Cooper Got His Name
There is no Alice Cooper. At least, there wasn’t until a promising rocker born Vincent Damon Furnier began thinking about a career in music. This is the story of how Vincent Damon Furnier got his new name. The Early Years. Born on February 4, 1948, Vincent Damon Furnier was...
Jeff Beck’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death
Jeff Beck’s net worth at the time of his death was considerably more than the insurance policy he had on his fingers.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Waylon Jennings Wrote For Other Artists
Waylon Jennings ushered in a new sound to Nashville’s Music Row—one that imbued a more hard-edged, rock sound than ever before and zeroed in on the shadier sides of life. The patron saint of the Outlaw Movement, Jennings had his fair share of hits before his death in 2002.
Eric Burdon: What 'Spill the Wine' Is Really About
By 1969, Eric Burdon had split with the Animals and was living in San Francisco when he joined California funk rock band War. As Eric Burdon & War, the group scored its biggest hit in 1970 with “Spill the Wine." More than five decades later, fans still debate what the lyrics mean.
Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck
Reactions to the death of Jeff Beck, rock innovator and guitar virtuoso who died Tuesday. “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans.” — Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, via Instagram. “With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much.” — Mick Jagger, via Twitter. “Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since. He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond.” — Rod Stewart.
Behind the Band Name: Thin Lizzy
First printed in 1937, The Dandy was a British children’s comic magazine, which continued running as a print edition through 2012. Inside, The Dandy stories followed hundreds of different comic strips, featuring the misadventures of some colorful characters, including Tin Lizzie, a metallic robot maid, illustrated by Jack Prout, which appeared in the periodical throughout the 1950s.
The Best New Rock + Metal Songs of the Week (Jan. 6)
Can't keep up with every new rock and metal song that comes out each week? Leave it Loudwire and our Weekly Wire playlist, which is refreshed each Friday afternoon with up to 50 newly released tracks. This week, we've got a top-shelf collaboration between Daughtry and Lzzy Hale as they...
Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart
The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”
Jeff Beck: Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant leads tributes
Some of rock's biggest stars have paid tribute to guitarist Jeff Beck, who has died at the age of 78. Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant said the musician's "gift was enormous", recalling his "limitless energy and enthusiasm". "He took his place side by side with the virtuosos of the period, his...
MODOK has finally been revealed for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and fans can rejoice as the mask comes off
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally given us our first proper look at MODOK, and it’s very good news for fans of comic-accurate suits and silliness. The trailer for the Ant-Man threequel has given the world what it’s been after since the first rumors of MODOK arose, with an unmasked peek at the character and it’s a very familiar face between the mask. After his presumed death at the very end of Ant-Man, Darren Cross is back as we get the glimpse of the fan favorite character MODOK.
This Bob Dylan-Influenced Beatles Song Was Recorded in Under Two Hours and Nine Takes
Bob Dylan's influence on John Lennon was evident in a song that appeared on the soundtrack of the film 'Help!' titled 'You've Got to Hide Your Love Away.'
Watch footage from Jeff Beck’s final live performance, featuring a stellar guitar solo on This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr
Beck performed his last live show on November 12, 2022, and brought an end to his final tour in spectacular fashion, showcasing the very best of his unique playing style. Yesterday (January 11), representatives of Jeff Beck announced that the influential guitar icon had passed away at the age of 78.
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
