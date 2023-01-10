Read full article on original website
Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol
Not two hours into the opening of the Colorado General Assembly this week, a group of Republican lawmakers made it clear that they’re at the Capitol not for the purpose of governing but rather to disrupt and evangelize. The vote for House speaker had long been a bipartisan, unanimous affair in which the minority party […] The post Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Daily Record
Colorado tribal leaders say they were left out of sports-betting law, seek inclusion in historic address
The leaders of the Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute Indian tribes gave a historic first address to a joint session of the Colorado General Assembly on Wednesday, drawing ovations from the gathered lawmakers. Concerns of the past, present and future spun through their speeches: The loss of hunting lands...
Summit Daily News
Colorado voters may be asked to forgo their future TABOR refunds so the state can boost school funding
The Colorado legislature will debate a bill this year that would ask voters in November to waive their future Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds and earmark the money, potentially billions of dollars each year, to public education. The forthcoming measure, sponsored by state Rep. Cathy Kipp, a Fort Collins...
Anticipated bill asks Colorado voters to forfeit TABOR refunds for education
(The Center Square) – A bill being drafted by Colorado Democrats would ask voters whether the state's excess tax revenue should be put in the state education fund for teacher compensation. Colorado’s Taxpayer's Bill of Rights requires excess tax revenue be refunded to taxpayers. It also requires voter approval...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado continues to coddle juvenile offenders | BRAUCHLER
Despite significant changes in the past decade weakening our juvenile justice system, things are about to get even easier on violent juvenile criminals. If the early bills of the heavily progressive 2023 General Assembly are a harbinger of what is to come, this legislative session will be as offender friendly as any Colorado has seen. At a time when Colorado faces surging and historic crime, particular focus appears to be on how to make it harder to investigate, prosecute and hold accountable juvenile offenders.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado Democrats want gun control, but this 2nd Amendment group is gearing up to battle them in court
While Colorado Democrats promise an emphasis on gun laws unseen last year, a pro-gun group says it’s readying to thwart their efforts in court. Colorado voters delivered the party historic majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives this past November, with some key races being run on explicitly pro-gun control promises. A poll commissioned by Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, likewise indicated gun violence was top of mind for many voters as they cast their ballots — and that was before the horror of the latest mass shooting in the state.
Lawmakers push for stronger gun laws; opponents ready for legal, political fight
This year, Colorado Democrats are pushing for stronger gun control measures at the local level and statewide. But lawsuits and court cases threaten to immediately halt many of the proposed measures.
Westword
New Study Explores Costs Versus Benefits of Oil and Gas Industry in Colorado
What has the oil and gas industry done for you lately?. The answer may have come just as the 2023 legislative session begins in Colorado, via a new study by the Colorado Fiscal Institute that attempts to illuminate a cost-benefit analysis of the oil and gas industry in the state to help inform policymakers.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado lawmakers introduce first bills of the 2023 session
House Speaker Julie McCluskie and Senate President Steve Fenberg introduced the first 10 bills of the 2023 legislative session Monday afternoon, outlining the Democratic Party's priorities for the year. The bills center on education investments, health care affordability, mental health programs, workforce development, affordable housing, language accessibility, and energy and...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Denver Gazette’s ‘Investigative Journalist’ Levels Baseless Attacks on the Colorado Times Recorder
Jimmy Sengenberger is best known as a far-right opinion monger on talk radio station KNUS and as a right-wing contributor to Colorado Politics, which is owned by billionaire GOP donor Phil Anschutz. On Dec. 30, at the bottom of an article published in the Denver Gazette, also owned by Anschutz...
Breaking: Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns from office
The day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session began, Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from her position representing House District 12 as criminal proceedings continue against her. Bernett resigned Sunday, according to the Colorado General Assembly website, with the 2023 session beginning Monday. Bernett, a Democrat, had been finishing up her...
9News
Colorado state legislature opens with new gun violence bills
The legislative session started today with Democrats holding the largest majority in history - 69 of 100 seats. But they didn't want to talk gun control just yet.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge tosses lawsuit against Colorado treasurer over unclaimed property program
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by two Colorado residents against Treasurer Dave Young that alleged the state is failing to provide adequate notice to potential owners of unclaimed property totaling roughly $1 billion. Although plaintiffs David Knellinger and Robert Storey filed a proposed class action lawsuit, which would...
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
Thousands in Colorado seek funding to receive broadband internet
Thousands of rural Coloradans could be one step closer to gaining access to high-speed internet thanks to federal funding for broadband expansion throughout the country. Colorado could potentially receive upward of $800 million in federal aid for broadband installation thanks to the Broadband Equity Access and Development program, better known as BEAD.BEAD, which is distributing more than $42 billion in funding, will help rural Americans gain access to broadband internet. By expanding access to these online services, rural Coloradans will be more easily able to have access to the same quality internet that their urban counterparts already have.Coloradans like Michael...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan
Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
Daily Record
Denver attorney suspended, accused of urging clients to infect a rival with COVID-19
A judge this week suspended a Denver attorney from practicing law in Colorado’s federal bankruptcy court after finding he lied, submitted false legal documents and engaged in a pattern of “fraudulent schemes” to try to get a case dismissed. Devon M. Barclay was barred from practicing in...
iheart.com
Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado
Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
KRDO
Statewide food stamp recipients to see reduction in benefits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program tasked with issuing food stamps to families in need is facing significant funding cutbacks. The recently passed federal spending bill will end extra emergency pandemic funding for SNAP and other assistance programs in March. SNAP recipients across the state are expected to see a decline of about $90 per month.
