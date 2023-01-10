ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Newsline

Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol

Not two hours into the opening of the Colorado General Assembly this week, a group of Republican lawmakers made it clear that they’re at the Capitol not for the purpose of governing but rather to disrupt and evangelize. The vote for House speaker had long been a bipartisan, unanimous affair in which the minority party […] The post Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado continues to coddle juvenile offenders | BRAUCHLER

Despite significant changes in the past decade weakening our juvenile justice system, things are about to get even easier on violent juvenile criminals. If the early bills of the heavily progressive 2023 General Assembly are a harbinger of what is to come, this legislative session will be as offender friendly as any Colorado has seen. At a time when Colorado faces surging and historic crime, particular focus appears to be on how to make it harder to investigate, prosecute and hold accountable juvenile offenders.
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Colorado Democrats want gun control, but this 2nd Amendment group is gearing up to battle them in court

While Colorado Democrats promise an emphasis on gun laws unseen last year, a pro-gun group says it’s readying to thwart their efforts in court. Colorado voters delivered the party historic majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives this past November, with some key races being run on explicitly pro-gun control promises. A poll commissioned by Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, likewise indicated gun violence was top of mind for many voters as they cast their ballots — and that was before the horror of the latest mass shooting in the state.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado lawmakers introduce first bills of the 2023 session

House Speaker Julie McCluskie and Senate President Steve Fenberg introduced the first 10 bills of the 2023 legislative session Monday afternoon, outlining the Democratic Party's priorities for the year. The bills center on education investments, health care affordability, mental health programs, workforce development, affordable housing, language accessibility, and energy and...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns from office

The day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session began, Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from her position representing House District 12 as criminal proceedings continue against her. Bernett resigned Sunday, according to the Colorado General Assembly website, with the 2023 session beginning Monday. Bernett, a Democrat, had been finishing up her...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Judge tosses lawsuit against Colorado treasurer over unclaimed property program

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by two Colorado residents against Treasurer Dave Young that alleged the state is failing to provide adequate notice to potential owners of unclaimed property totaling roughly $1 billion. Although plaintiffs David Knellinger and Robert Storey filed a proposed class action lawsuit, which would...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Thousands in Colorado seek funding to receive broadband internet

Thousands of rural Coloradans could be one step closer to gaining access to high-speed internet thanks to federal funding for broadband expansion throughout the country. Colorado could potentially receive upward of $800 million in federal aid for broadband installation thanks to the Broadband Equity Access and Development program, better known as BEAD.BEAD, which is distributing more than $42 billion in funding, will help rural Americans gain access to broadband internet. By expanding access to these online services, rural Coloradans will be more easily able to have access to the same quality internet that their urban counterparts already have.Coloradans like Michael...
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan

Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
FORT COLLINS, CO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Statewide food stamp recipients to see reduction in benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program tasked with issuing food stamps to families in need is facing significant funding cutbacks. The recently passed federal spending bill will end extra emergency pandemic funding for SNAP and other assistance programs in March. SNAP recipients across the state are expected to see a decline of about $90 per month.
COLORADO STATE

