Connecticut State

i95 ROCK

‘F— Shoes!’ Dane Cook Brings His Comedy to Connecticut

Few comedians can say they had a career that can rival Dane Cook's. In the early to mid 2000's Dane Cook was everywhere and everyone wanted a piece of him. Cook's 2005 Comedy album "Retaliation" became the highest charting comedy album in 28 years and went double platinum. This success led to major Hollywood movie roles, paparazzi and tabloid headlines.
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut

Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Iconic Foods In Connecticut

The lobster roll has become an icon of New England cuisine. You can find lobster rolls in seafood shacks and local restaurants in Connecticut. This delicious and iconic New England meal is sure to please your palate. There are two types of lobster rolls. The classic lobster roll and the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
94.9 HOM

What Cowboy Boots Perched Around New England Farms Mean

Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

What Restaurants Are You Never Sick of in Connecticut?

I can honestly say that since the pandemic began in 2020, I've tried every cuisine that Connecticut has to offer. We've eaten at Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Mexican, Brazilian, Jamaican, BBQ, seafood, burger, fried chicken, and chain restaurant there is. I've grown sick of them all. Not sick, but bored? Do...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

The Top 11 Restaurants for Fine Dining in CT in 2023

If you’re looking for some restaurants for fine dining in CT, look no further. We’ve put together a list of the 12 best fine-dining restaurants in Connecticut just for you. Whether you want to get dressed up for a posh group dinner or you’ve got romance on your...
CONNECTICUT STATE
B98.5

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
PORTLAND, ME
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

Seven Conn. counties now experiencing high rates of COVID transmission

Conn. (WTNH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now listed seven Connecticut counties at high risk for the transmission of COVID on Friday. The Connecticut Department of Public Health is advising all residents to wear masks indoors due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the state. Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

12 Amazing Hotels With Indoor Pools in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some hotels with indoor pools in CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of the 11 best hotels in CT that have indoor pools. Whether you’re planning a trip to Connecticut and you’d like to book a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

CDC recommends masks for seven CT counties

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC now recommends seven CT counties mask up in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven CT counties, Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham, in the high/orange COVID-19 Community Level Category. Only New London County is listed in the medium/yellow category.
CONNECTICUT STATE

