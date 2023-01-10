Read full article on original website
Former Haverhill High School Athlete Dies After Three-Story Fall in Cancún; Services are Friday
Family and friends are mourning a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete who died after falling three stories from a balcony Friday while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico. Mexican police ruled Leah “Lee” Pearse’s death accidental. An obituary reports she attempted to enter her Airbnb through a third-floor balcony...
Boston could receive snow this weekend from developing nor’easter
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the track and strength of a budding storm that is forecast to form just off the Atlantic coast this weekend and potentially bring heavy, wind-driven snow and rain to eastern New England. The storm, which is likely to evolve into a nor'easter, will take shape...
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood
The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
Double play: WooSox President Charles Steinberg and Worcester schoolteacher to marry
WORCESTER — On March 4, 2022, WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg stood on the front steps of Gates Lane Elementary School to announce a new mentor program for students. Steinberg was in the midst of an interview when a woman, bundled up for the cold weather, exited the school and walked past the...
The worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio is out: Adam Jones to host WEEI’s afternoon show
Jones will reunite with Christian Arcand, his former co-host at the Sports Hub, and will join Meghan Ottolini on WEEI's afternoon show, which will be called "Jones and Mego." Adam Jones’s move from 98.5 The Sports Hub to WEEI has been the worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio over the past few weeks. WEEI made it official on Friday morning.
Boston Globe
Why this COVID wave is different 🦠
Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
WMUR.com
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
Boston 25 News WFXT
No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts
BOSTON — No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts. The numbers drawn were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. A winning ticket worth $1 million was...
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the chances of snow near the coast Sunday
Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston & NECN: ‘Sunday’s forecast is high-stakes for forecasters, as New England sits on the western edge of a huge ocean storm that should develop an eye-like feature!’
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Funny Video Shows Reporter’s Boston Accent Slipping Out When Saying ‘New Hampshire’
The Boston accent is either something you're really proud of or something you're trying to conceal, and it might slip out after a few too many Bud Lights. Some celebrities that hail from New England are so good at turning on the Boston accent on command, it's like flipping a light switch. Remember the Smaht Pahk Superbowl commercial from a few years ago with a star-studded cast of New Englanders? This had us howling.
Weymouth Police searching for missing teen
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
Former Students, Colleagues Mourn the Passing of a Beloved Teacher
The passing this week of retired seventh- and eighth-grade teacher Robert Wakeham has evoked an outpouring of remembrances, affection, and respect from hundreds of former students and teachers over a 34-year career. Wakeham, 75, who resided in Lowell, died on Tuesday after a long illness. Funeral arrangements are private. “I...
Revere Woman Wins $4 Million In Massive Lottery Score
A gas station lottery ticket can turn into a substantial down payment for a house, as demonstrated by a lucky Revere woman. Merari Gutierrez Garci won a hefty $4 million prize with her "Emeralds 50X" instant ticket, choosing to split the sum into 20 annual payments of $200,000 before taxes. Sh…
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
WMTW
University of New Hampshire graduate dead after being ejected from chairlift in Utah
A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on New Hampshire, Maine Roads
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries, but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
Haverhill’s Kristen Carbone Moves to Serve Restaurant Fan Base at Pica’s Deli & Ice Cream
Haverhill’s Kristen Carbone said she was sad last fall when she realized an ongoing labor shortage and rising utilities and food costs would mean the closing of her nearly three-year-old Carbone’s Kitchen in Central Square Bradford. Carbone also knew she’d be back quickly to take care of her loyal fans.
Newburyport 20-Year-Old Dies On Cancun Vacation In Tragic 3-Story Fall
A 20-year-old on a Cancun getaway died in a tragic accident when she slipped and fell three stories, dying on impact. Leah "Lee" Pearse, of Newburyport, died early in the morning on Friday, Jan. 6 when she attempted to enter her Airbnb through the third-floor balcony after locking her keys ins…
Apparently, What This Boston Radio Legend Said About Me is True
Between different experiences you get to have, whether it's with celebrities, artists, or even moving for jobs and seeing different parts of the country -- the whole thing is just a wild ride. That said, it takes time and a lot of hard work to break through, and we all...
