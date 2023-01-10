ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood

The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Why this COVID wave is different 🦠

Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner

CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
NASHUA, NH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Funny Video Shows Reporter’s Boston Accent Slipping Out When Saying ‘New Hampshire’

The Boston accent is either something you're really proud of or something you're trying to conceal, and it might slip out after a few too many Bud Lights. Some celebrities that hail from New England are so good at turning on the Boston accent on command, it's like flipping a light switch. Remember the Smaht Pahk Superbowl commercial from a few years ago with a star-studded cast of New Englanders? This had us howling.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth Police searching for missing teen

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Daily Voice

Revere Woman Wins $4 Million In Massive Lottery Score

A gas station lottery ticket can turn into a substantial down payment for a house, as demonstrated by a lucky Revere woman. Merari Gutierrez Garci won a hefty $4 million prize with her "Emeralds 50X" instant ticket, choosing to split the sum into 20 annual payments of $200,000 before taxes. Sh…
REVERE, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on New Hampshire, Maine Roads

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries, but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
WELLS, ME

