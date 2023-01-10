Read full article on original website
Mud, mold, and destruction: California businesses face catastrophic damage
At the end of a long wooden California pier that juts out above the Pacific ocean sits the Wharf House. It's now almost entirely unreachable.
Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."
( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles Friday, as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
Southern California now out of 'extreme' drought category
As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Southern California is officially out of the "extreme" category of drought. Much of Southern California is now categorized in the "moderate" level of drought."Severe" conditions persist in parts of the Antelope and Coachella valleys.A tiny portion in Northern California is still listed in the "extreme" category as of Thursday.Thursday's results are from 4 a.m. Tuesday totals. More rain came down all day Tuesday, and more rain is expected this weekend.Check the latest drought status at the U.S. Drought Monitor's California map here.Check your latest weather conditions on the KCAL News NEXT Weather page.
Two California Cities Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
Monterey Peninsula could become an island as epic flooding engulfs California cities. And more rain is on the way
Thousands of residents could soon be living on an island as mammoth flooding threatens to cut them off from the rest of California. Now another storm is headed toward the state.
pacbiztimes.com
Torrential rainfall brings drought relief to Central Coast
Update: As of Jan. 12, no county in California is designated as an extreme drought area while locations that were in severe drought are down from 71% to 46%. Another storm has come and gone along the Central Coast — though another could be approaching soon — and luckily it seems the area has largely avoided disasters that have plagued the tri-counties in the past.
California Lt. Governor: 'Get ready to evacuate'
Sara Sidner speaks with California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis on the atmospheric rivers set to hit the state again and cause more flooding in the already saturated region.
Two California Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
'A very significant emergency': California's deadly, record-setting storms are about to get an encore
The historic storms devastating much of California have turned entire neighborhoods into lakes, unleashed sewage into floodwater and killed at least 18 people. And there's more to come.
tspr.org
Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding Zones
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective now for Saturday as the next storm system in the current Raiden Storm Pattern moves on through. For the details of this system, read on …
Search for 5-year-old who was swept away by floodwaters continues as California braces for more days of storms
The search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was pulled from his mother's hands by rushing floodwater on Monday, continued Friday, but with fewer teams, officials said.
sjvsun.com
Calif. flushed 95% of incoming Delta water to Pacific Ocean during Monday’s massive storm
After several years of severe drought, the intense storms over the last week would seemingly be a godsend to California and go a long way toward fixing the state’s water problems. But the opposite is happening as the state is flushing out the vast majority of the incoming water...
NBC Los Angeles
Relentless Storm Packs Another Wave of Downpours. When Will the Rain End?
An unrelenting storm brought more wet weather to Southern California Tuesday a day after pounding the region with 5 to 10 inches of rain that forced evacuations, triggered mudslides and closed a major freeway in Ventura County. An additional half-inch to 3 inches are possible Tuesday before the rain tapers...
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sinkholes swallowed cars and floodwaters swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon Tuesday. Millions of residents faced flood warnings, nearly 50,000 people were...
L.A. sunshine expected to give way to more rain as early as tonight
More rain is expected in Southern California tonight after a couple days of sunshine gave public works crews a chance to continue clear mudslides and repair damaged roads caused by this week’s storms.
Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California
Thousands of Californians were under evacuation orders as a winter storm battered the state Monday night, causing mudslides and flooding.
See the mud caked over on a major freeway in California
CNN Senior National Correspondent Kyung Lah reports from U.S. Route 101 in Ventura County, California, which shut down after it flooded.
