Boys hockey plays complete game, wins thriller over Rochester Lourdes 4-2

Faribault boys hockey (2-4 Big 9, 5-6 overall) had one of its best games Monday night, winning 4-2 over historically successful Rochester Lourdes.

The Falcons controlled the pace of play, outshooting Lourdes 11-2, before No. 4 Caden Hart got things going, scoring on a hard wrister in the left corner from a nice right to left cross ice pass from junior defenseman No. 20 Ben Stoessel. RJ Wasilowski was credited with a second assist to make it 1-0 with 1:54 to go in the first period.

Six minutes into the second period, junior No. 16 Oliver Linnemann won a draw on the right side and in the Lourdes zone. He pushed it forward past center, into the Lourdes’ zone, and behind the net, and then he turned around and made a nice pass to No. 8 Tommy Kunze camping out in front of the Lourdes’ goal for Faribault’s second score of the game and a 2-0 lead.

The Falcons then had a chance to put the game away for good on a nice three against zero breakaway, with only the goalie to beat but could not score.

That’s when Rochester started feeling the game slip away and started to up the pressure, and within seconds of Faribault’s failed breakaway, it was able to score. AJ Ritters netted it to make it 2-1 midway through the second, and that held the rest of the period.

Rochester had ended the second with a bit of a run, momentum on its side, and that carried forward into the beginning of the third when No. 10 sophomore Colton Rich scored after intercepting a pass on his own blue line and raced down for a breakaway goal to tie it up 2-2 12 minutes in.

Just when spectators might’ve thought the game was swinging to the other side, Faribault’s No. 21 senior defenseman and captain Owen Nesburg took a nice pass from No. 24 Cole Goodwin and sniped a one-timer past Lourdes goalie Xander Carter-Kleven for the eventual game winner and a 3-2 lead 12:18 into the third.

Coaches Alex Schmitz and Clay Curwin were pleased with the execution of the game plan and the results.

“It was a close game on the scoreboard, and we didn’t put them away until Nezzy (Nesburg) scored the game winner, but we just took it to them all game,” Schmitz said. “We won every race to the puck. We won the majority of the corner puck battles, and the clincher was outshooting them 24-6 to finish out the third period.”

Lourdes pulled its goalie one minute after Faribault’s goal to try and tie it up, but No. 26 Beau Velishek was able to dump it out Faribault’s zone and into Lourdes’ offensive zone, where No. 11 Brody Redding was able to scoop it up and lightly dump it in for an empty netter for his seventh goal of the season, making the final score 4-2.

Junior Logan Peroutka, who had one assist, explained how the team played so well.

“The team’s improved breakouts out of the defensive zone, staying out of the penalty box, as we only had two penalties the whole game, which limited Rochester chances, and senior goalie No. 35 Jacob Scherf had a great game, as well as No. 8 Tommy Kunze, who scored our second goal and was tenacious around the Lourdes net all game.”

Scherf stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced.

Faribault looks to go to .500 in its next game at Prairie Island Arena in Red Wing (1-10) on Thursday, Jan. 12.