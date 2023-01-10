Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 11
On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 11, the firehouse prepared for the semi-annual inspection. Meanwhile, Brett fought to save her paramedicine program. Who did she have to prove to that the program was crucial to the community?. Elsewhere, Commander Martin Pearce asked Severide for a favor. Use the video above...
TV Fanatic
Justified: Timothy Olyphant Would Return for More Seasons Following City Primeval
Ever since it was announced that Justified: City Primeval would be a limited series revival of the hit FX series, there have been questions about whether it will conclude the franchise. During the TCA panel for the series on Thursday, the cast and creatives shed light on what longtime fans...
Days Before Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentence Begins, Savannah Chrisley Sends A Candid Birthday Letter To Her Mother
Savannah Chrisley penned a sweet birthday message to mom Julie Chrisley, just days before the reality star's 7-year prison sentence begins.
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
TV Fanatic
Mayans M.C. to End With Season 5 at FX
It's the end of the road for Mayans M.C. on FOX. It was announced Thursday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that the Sons of Anarchy spinoff will conclude with its upcoming fifth season. The news is a bit of a shocker, especially given that production is already...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: The Resident Stumbles to Series Lows Ahead of Season (Series?) Finale; Golden Globes Return Down in the Demo
On Tuesday, the Golden Globes returned to the air for the first time since 2021, and it took a bite out of the competition. The Resident Season 6 Episode 12 ticked down to series lows of 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo. This is not a...
TV Fanatic
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 12 Review: Are You Mad?
When you're wrong and know it, you have to stand in your wrongness. So, I will stand proudly and admit that I was wrong in my review of Big Sky Season 3 Episode 11 because Buck IS Michael Myers. Getting hit upside the head with a mallet multiple times and not only surviving but kidnapping people is something straight out of Halloween 27.
TV Fanatic
Law & Order SVU: Benson and Stabler Turn Up the Heat in Steamy New Promo
Law & Order: SVU seems to be going there. NBC dropped a steamy promo Thursday night after the airing of Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 11, and we have some questions. Fans have been clamoring for a pairing between the two for so long, and the clip certainly hints at them locking lips.
TV Fanatic
The Company You Keep Teaser Trailer: Milo Ventimiglia Plays a Charismatic Con Man in New ABC Drama
Milo Ventimiglia returns to the small screen with his first post-This Is Us TV role next month, and it looks very similar to some of ABC's past efforts. The Company You Keep touches down on ABC on Sunday, February 19, at 10 p.m. "A night of passion leads to love...
TV Fanatic
Hunters Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Duck. Quail. Goose. Crow.
It is not a plan if it doesn't hit some snags. The hunters are captured by someone who has been watching them for a while, leading to an even bigger team. Two not-so-sweet reunions happen on Hunters Season 2 Episode 3. Jonah meets his grandmother's sister, who is also a...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 11 Review: Soldier Up
No one has a bigger heart than Olivia Benson. She's come a long way since her first day as an SVU detective when she had to learn that she can't "pick the vic." Nowadays, she cares about every victim, no matter their background. On Law & Order: SVU Season 24...
TV Fanatic
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12 Review: The Family Business
Get ready for a romance roller coaster. It's a night of broken hearts and relationship drama on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12. Between Freddie's breakup over water and Sasappis's cheating fears, Woodstone Manor has recently had its fair share of dating disasters. And that's not even including Bela's rom-com revival on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 10.
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Trinket
Finally, Beau comes to the fore. Beau Finado, the lab's older yet new criminologist, was in the spotlight on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11. Like Chris Park on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10, Beau learned things about himself that he hadn't considered when he switched to becoming a CSI.
TV Fanatic
All American Renewed for Season 6 Despite Major Changes at The CW
Despite major changes over the last six months at The CW, the network still sees All American in its future. The broadcast network officially renewed All American for Season 6 on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about the hit drama's future. All American Season 5 is the network's #1 show...
TV Fanatic
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11 Review: It Is What It Is Until it Isn't
Jack Dayton's lack of interference with the hospital was too good to be true. He's always had a conflict of interest because he owns AI tech that can be used in medicine. OR 2.0 is one thing, but now that Asher and Sharon have declared war on Dayton's AI program for flagging opioid abusers, it's on!
TV Fanatic
General Hospital Announces 60th Anniversary Plans: Sonya Eddy Tribute, and a Blast From the Past
General Hospital is entering the new year with plans for its 60th anniversary and a special tribute to the late Sonya Eddy. Eddy played head nurse Epiphany Johnson from 2006 until her death in December. Firstly, ABC revealed in honoring the 60th anniversary, it planned to present the cast and...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Get Your Hopes Up
Showing and telling people that you appreciate them is a simple thing that can profoundly affect their lives. A box car crashed into the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 10, and the events that followed affected more than one person's life. Bode was faced with a constant reminder that his life was changing, all for the better.
Comments / 0