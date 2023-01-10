Read full article on original website
Velo3D Hires Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has appointed Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering to help grow the adoption of Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology with new customers and in new industries. In his role, Dr. Stamp will oversee the development of new standards with regulatory agencies, qualification of new metal alloys for use in the Sapphire family of printers, and the collaboration with partners and agencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005308/en/ Robin Stamp, Director of Solutions Engineering at Velo3D (Photo: Business Wire)
digitalundivided Names Brittany S. Hale as Interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer
Digitalundivided, the leading non-profit leveraging data, programs, and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Latina and Black women entrepreneurs and innovators, announced the appointment of Brittany S. Hale as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Hale takes the reins from Lauren Maillian, who recently abdicated the role after...
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
New Daida CEO Natalie Schubert Loves to Take Ideas and Convert Them to Reality; She Sees This as the Path to Growth and Success
SPRINGFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Daida, a business technology company, today announced that Natalie Schubert has been named as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005376/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
PRT Expands Executive Leadership Team with Two New Hires
VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- PRT Growing Services Ltd., North America’s premier producer of container-grown forest seedlings, announced today two strategic additions to its executive leadership team, with Collin Phillip joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer and Marlene Higgins as Chief People Officer. Both hires bring extensive leadership experience and will help position PRT for its next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005920/en/ Collin Phillip serving as PRT’s new Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
BCBS companies form collective to tackle medication affordability
A group of Blue Cross Blue Shield-affiliated companies have founded a new medication contracting organization called Synergie Medication Collective, which is designed to serve both Blues and select independent health plans. Synergie is focused on improving affordability and access to costly medical benefit drugs – ones that are injected or...
ON Partners Reports 115% Growth, Appoints Tim Conti and Matt Mooney Co-Presidents
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005054/en/ ON Partners Co-Presidents Matt Mooney (L) and Tim Conti. (Photo: Business Wire)
Recuro Health Appoints Managed Care and Healthcare Data Expert Josh Nordtvedt as Senior Vice President, Payer Strategy
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Recuro Health (Recuro), an integrated digital health solutions company that transitions the U.S. healthcare system from a reactive, disease-focused model to a population health, outcomes approach, today announces the appointment of Josh Nordtvedt as senior vice president, Payer Strategy, effectively immediately. With more than 20 years’ experience in data analysis and aggregation, risk adjustment and health plan quality ratings, Nordtvedt brings deep expertise and understanding of the payer marketplace and the downstream processes that help to improve patient health. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005076/en/ Recuro Health’s Josh Nordtvedt, Senior Vice President, Payer Strategy (Photo: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
Radiopharm (ASX:RAD) ropes in Dr Shmeis as senior VP of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls
Radiopharm has appointed Dr Rama Abu Shmeis as Senior Vice President (SVP), Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC). Dr Shmeis has more than two decades of experience in the various aspects of CMC development and production across all stages. Dr Shmeis holds a PhD in Pharmaceutics and a Bachelor of Science...
Agilent Investing $725 Million to Expand State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Capacity for Production of Nucleic Acid-Based Therapeutics
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it is investing approximately $725 million to double manufacturing capacity of therapeutic nucleic acids in response to rapid growth of the $1 billion market and strong demand for the company’s high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005201/en/ A rendering of the proposed manufacturing facility in Frederick, Colorado. Agilent expects customer shipments from the new facility to begin in 2026. (Photo: Business Wire)
