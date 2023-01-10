ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished

It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
insideevs.com

China: Media Reports 30,000 Tesla Orders In 3 Days After Price Cuts

The recent price reduction on all versions of the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in China might have a very big impact on the company's sales results. According to various media reports from China, Tesla notes a significant surge in customer traffic at its stores and tons of new orders after the price reduction was announced.
CBS Detroit

Amazon cutting total of 18,000 workers as tech layoffs mount

Amazon said it is slashing a total of 18,000 jobs, a larger number of positions than it previously announced and the largest set of layoffs in the e-commerce giant's history."We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted," CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees that the company made public on Wednesday. "However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me."Jassy said the layoffs will mostly impact the company's...
msn.com

Wall Street Counting on Big Tech Rip Once Fed Eases Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street tech bulls are counting on the industry’s megacap stocks to move higher before long and jump start a rebound in the S&P 500. The hope is that the Federal Reserve is coming close to wrapping up its inflation-fighting campaign, and that tech, the group that’s suffered the most from interest-rate hikes, will recover. The prospect, while still not imminent, came a step closer to reality Friday when the latest employment report showed a deceleration in wage growth, which the Fed is looking for as a sign of progress in its inflation battle. Perhaps not surprisingly, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index had its best day since Nov. 30. The gauge extended gains Monday, rising 1.9% as of 10:35 a.m. New York time.
insideevs.com

Rivian Executives Leave Company Following Production Miss

Many folks who have followed the EV space and Tesla for a number of years likely saw this coming. Multiple of Rivian's leading executives recently left the company over the last few months, and most recently, more departed following the electric truck maker's 2022 production miss. Some key players for...
Gizmodo

Amazon Argues Against Claims That It Has Eliminated The Bar Raising Program, Making The Interview Process Easier

Amazon reportedly dropped its Bar Raiser program during its hiring process, allegedly leading to a quantity-over-quality hiring process. According to Amazon’s website, the Bar Raiser program includes bringing in a third-party individual to oversee the interview process and determine the candidate’s strengths and opportunities that interviewers might otherwise miss.
WVNews

FACT FOCUS: Biden administration isn't banning gas stoves

The Biden administration has come under fire this week due to overcooked fears that it is planning a nationwide ban on gas stoves. The claim was sparked by comments from a Consumer Product Safety Commission official published Monday that “any option is on the table” when it comes to regulating gas stoves, amid growing health concerns over the appliances. In the days after, discussion online evoked images of the government dragging four-burner cooktops from homes, as social media users shared memes of gas stoves with text like, “Don’t Tread On Me.”

