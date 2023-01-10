Read full article on original website
Clarkson University’s Mededovic Thagard Awarded Grant by Blue Origin
Selma Mededovic Thagard, the Richard and Helen March Endowed Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Clarkson University, has been awarded a grant from Blue Origin. Her grant-funded research, titled "Feasibility Study of Non-Thermal Plasma Treatment for Water VOC Removal for Space Applications," will focus on an alternative water purification...
Clarkson Professor Elected Fellow of The American Concrete Institute
Sulapha Peethamparan, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering in the Coulter School of Engineering at Clarkson University, was elected Fellow of the American Concrete Institute (ACI). Being elected a Fellow is a prestigious recognition of an individual’s contribution to the ACI and the concrete industry. Less than 5% of ACI members earn this recognition.
Clarkson's Rebecca Pelky Receives National Endowment for the Arts Creative Writing Fellowship
Today, the National Endowment for the Arts announced that Rebecca Pelky is one of 36 writers selected to receive an FY 2023 Creative Writing Fellowship of $25,000. This year’s fellowships are in poetry and enable the recipients to set aside time for writing, research, travel, and general career development. Fellows are selected through an anonymous review process and are judged on the basis of artistic excellence of the work sample they provided. These fellowships are highly competitive, with nearly 1,900 eligible applications received for FY 2023.
