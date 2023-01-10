Today, the National Endowment for the Arts announced that Rebecca Pelky is one of 36 writers selected to receive an FY 2023 Creative Writing Fellowship of $25,000. This year’s fellowships are in poetry and enable the recipients to set aside time for writing, research, travel, and general career development. Fellows are selected through an anonymous review process and are judged on the basis of artistic excellence of the work sample they provided. These fellowships are highly competitive, with nearly 1,900 eligible applications received for FY 2023.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO