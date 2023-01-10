ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters, Paramore to Headline 2023 Boston Calling Festival

By Alex Hopper
 3 days ago
Foo Fighters, Paramore and the Lumineers have been tapped as the 2023 headliners for Boston Calling. The Foo Fighters’ headlining slot marks the band’s comeback after canceling their appearance at the event last year following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

The three-day festival is slated for May 26-28. The Foos will headline the Friday night of the fest while the Lumineers and Paramore will close out Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Elsewhere on the lineup are Niall Horan, Alanis Morissette, Bleachers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the National, Maren Morris, the Flaming Lips, Noah Kahan, Queens of the Stone Age, Fletcher, 070 Shake, the Linda Lindas, Chelsea Cutler, and more. Find the full lineup below.

The festival will have 17 acts per day. Local New England artists also performing include Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Alisa Amador, Mint Green, Blue Light Bandits, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, Actor Observer, Workman Song, Brandie Blaze, Couch, Little Fuss, Najee Janey, Summer Cult, Sorry Mom, and Chrysalis.

General on sale for the event will begin on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. EST. Find more information on the fest’s website, HERE.

Boston Calling returned last year for its first event since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Foo Fighters were originally scheduled to headline in 2020, making their appearance long awaited. The band recently confirmed they would return to the road “soon” and that Hawkins would “be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Paramore’s headlining slot falls in the middle of their upcoming tour to support the band’s impending sixth studio album, This Is Why. Find their full tour dates, HERE.

Boston Calling comes at the beginning of a sprawling U.K. and European tour for the Lumineers. The band has dates running well into the fall of 2023. Find the tour dates, HERE.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

