FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
utdailybeacon.com
Tess Darby’s defensive growth comes at a crucial time for Tennessee
Tess Darby can shoot the lights out of the building, but she has recently hit her stride in another area of the game. Defense has been paramount for this year’s Tennessee team. Defense has been an issue for most games. For Darby, defense has been something she struggled with… until now.
247Sports
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
247Sports
How Tennessee's transfers fared with their new teams in 2022
Over the course of Tennessee’s breakthrough 2022 season, head coach Josh Heupel or his players referenced “those who stayed” as the catalysts for an 11-win campaign, the best season for the Vols since 2001 – but what about those players who didn’t stick around in Knoxville? Tennessee was hit hard with departures via the NCAA transfer portal ahead of Heupel’s first season in 2021, but the offseason defections weren’t as damaging in terms of quality or quantity in 2022. There were a few notable departures, though, and with the season in the books, it’s a good time to take a look at how some ex-Vols fared with their new programs this season.
Josh Heupel Visits Five-Star 2025 Quarterback
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel visited Brentwood High School quarterback George MacIntyre on Friday evening.
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols win nightcap against Aggies 62-50
Texas A&M gave Tennessee all it could handle on Thursday night, but the Lady Vols escaped College Station with a 62-50 win. Offense came at a premium on Thursday night. Tennessee shot 41% from the field compared to the Aggies’ 30%. Texas A&M, with only seven active players, knew...
Peyton Manning receives 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning has another award to put on his shelf. On Wednesday, he received the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award is given to six of the biggest names in student athletics, and the award is given on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletics careers. They had to first be nominated by administrators at their undergraduate school and then be selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA schools.
Former Tennessee Target Enters Transfer Portal
Georgia corner Jaheim Singletary has entered the transfer portal. The former 5-star heavily considered Tennessee before joining the Bulldogs in Athens.
Nathan Leacock's Downfield Skills Make Him a QB's Best Friend
Wide receiver Nathan Leacock is one of the best downfield threats in the 2023 class, and he should be a perfect fit for the Tennessee Volunteers.
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
WATE
Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville restaurant
The grade is a 79 at Captain Jack Fish and Chicken on East Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville. That 79 is a passing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing. Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville …. The grade is a 79 at Captain Jack...
WBIR
Alice Cooper coming to the Tennessee Theater
Get ready to rock with Alice Cooper! The "School's Out" shock rocker will be at the theater on Saturday, May 13.
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
WTVCFOX
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
WATE
Tornado damage in Jefferson County
Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
WDEF
Woman Walking on I-75 Killed
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCSO: Officials looking for missing man last seen in Rockwood, Tenn.
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a missing man from Morgan Co. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at Mountain Top Bar and Grill in Rockwood, Tenn. He is a white male, with hazel eyes and brown hair, MCSO said.
