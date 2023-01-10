ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaman, OH

Coach Young Classic Saturday at NAHS

 2 days ago
By Mark Carpenter

Basketball fans- be prepared! The ninth annual Coach Young Classic, honoring the memory of legendary Coach Dave Young, is coming to North Adams High School this Saturday, January 14. A full slate of seven high school boys and girls games is sure to keep hoops enthusiasts happy all day.

An admission price of $8 for everyone will get you access to all seven games if that is how you’d like to spend your Saturday.

The lineup for the 2023 Classic includes:

• 10 a.m.- West Union vs. Portsmouth Clay (Boys)

• 11:45 a.m.- Ripley vs. Eastern Pike (Boys)

• 1:30 p.m.- Lynchburg vs. Chesapeake (Boys)

• 3:15 p.m.- Whiteoak vs. South Point (Boys)

• 5 p.m.- Eastern Brown vs. Williamsburg (Boys)

• 6:45 p.m.- North Adams vs. Georgetown (Girls)

• 8:30 p.m.- North Adams vs. Georgetown (Boys)

