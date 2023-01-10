ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Perfect Trade Package For The Los Angeles Lakers: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, And Will Barton For Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Both First-Round Picks

Against all odds, the Los Angeles Lakers are still within striking distance of the NBA playoff picture despite starting off their season 2-8. In the wake of Anthony Davis' latest injury, guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant, and Austin Reaves have stepped up to carry the load. But...
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch

Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
Darvin Ham Says It Would Be ‘Irresponsible’ For Lakers To Not Do ‘Due Diligence’ By Working Out Free Agents

The Los Angeles Lakers clearly need to make an upgrade to the roster, but without a trade their options are limited. The Lakers have several needs they to address, primarily perimeter defense and outside shooting but they could also use more size in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis out. It sounds like they’re trying to fix the latter as they reportedly have workouts set up for DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
Celtics Analyst Comments On Potential Trade Target

The Boston Celtics have been the most consistent force in the Eastern Conference this season. They had a near-perfect offseason to add even more firepower to a roster that was fresh off making the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, they lost Danilo Gallinari before he was able to even make his debut,...
Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
New NBA team jumps into Zach LaVine trade sweepstakes

Zach LaVine’s status with the Chicago Bulls has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks. There has been chatter of a locker room beef involving him. His frustration with head coach Billy Donovan is also a matter of public record. All of his has led to rumors...
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team

"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
LeBron James Couldn't Believe Ja Morant's Amazing Poster Dunk

Ja Morant is a beast in the Western Conference, he has fully ascended as the leading man on a top-seeded team. The Memphis Grizzlies are playing at an elite level and Morant is their superstar. He has the stats to back himself up, but that's not all, Morant is a proper superstar in that he has the highlights to back himself up as well.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
