Keke Palmer Shows Off Her Growing Bump In A Dave LaChapelle Photoshoot

Keke Palmer is enjoying the perks of pregnancy, and we love to see it. The actress, who just credited her cleared up acne to her growing baby bump, debuted a masterpiece on her Instagram page.

In a post, Palmer showed off a mythical creation shot by none other than the infamous Dave LaChapelle. In the caption, she wrote,

“its giving POETRY. it’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it’s giving MASTERPIECE.

behold, a mother, a father and the blessed baby we await in pure awe.

the greatest gift from above we could ever dream. we can’t wait to meet you little one! we are so glad to be your earth parents as God’s hands are placed so gently over your life.

thank you so much @nickiminaj for connecting me to @david_lachapelle and making this happen! thank you @diandretristan for helping with everything. from this photoshoot to the baby shower haha i love you so much friend!!!”

LaChapelle posted a more detailed video of the the shoot, with close up shots of both Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

We are so happy to see the Baby, This is Keke Palmer , podcast host embrace the journey so beautifully. I hope she knows she has an army of internet aunties waiting to uplift her and her growing family.

