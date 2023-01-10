ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Texans ranked last on CBS Sports' list of coaching jobs

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMEvO_0kA5120C00

The Houston Texans being at the bottom of a list is familiar territory for anyone who has followed the team in 2022. Just ask the weekly power rankings.

According to Jordan Dajani from CBS Sports, the Texans are still a last place team when it comes to coaching vacancies. Out of the five available jobs, the Texans were ranked last, and it largely had to do with the firing of Lovie Smith the night the Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 in Week 18.

In my head coaching interview with the Texans, I’d ask general manager Nick Caserio if he would fire me after one season if I didn’t secure the No. 1 overall pick or make the playoffs. Then, I’d look at owner Cal McNair and ask if I’d be fired once Caserio is removed, or if I should just revisit with him next year when he has his new general manager in place.

You could easily make the argument that Houston looks appealing with its top pick and cap space, but the decision-makers need to figure out what they want. The Texans haven’t shown any patience for the rebuild they need. Maybe that changes this time around.

It can be argued that part of Houston’s problem in the beginning of their rebuild was not getting the coach right from the start. Instead Houston decided to weather their year of potentially trading away a franchise quarterback by hiring David Culley, who didn’t even have coordinator experience in his 27 seasons in the NFL. The Texans also had a five-man draft class, the result of not having an initial pick until Round 3 thanks to the previous regime’s trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Even the circumstances leading to this point may have been unfortunate for the organization, the growing reputation is Houston is a short stay for coaches.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason

David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xavier Rhodes blowing Cowboys away at cornerback

Since losing Anthony Brown on December 4, the Cowboys cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs has been in a constant state of flux. From the Kelvin Joseph experiment, to Nahshon Wright, to DeRon Bland, to Trayvon Mullen, Dan Quinn has been searching for answers on the boundary. The Cowboys have...
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football loses surprise defensive player to transfer portal

He was just coming into his own, and was becoming a star in Ann Arbor. Now, it appears he’s heading to his fourth school. After arriving late, coming in training camp, edge rusher Eyabi Okie became a fan favorite. The former five-star recruit who was the No. 3 player in the 2018 recruiting class got his start at Alabama, before transferring to Houston, then UT Martin. His troubled past appeared to be behind him with Michigan football, and he became not only a fan favorite, but apparently also one in the locker room.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is how James Franklin voted in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Big Ten had just three members finish in the final top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, but Penn State head coach James Franklin sure felt more were deserving of a spot in the top 25 at the end of the 2022 season. Franklin’s ballot in the coaches poll was released at the end of the season and it included two Big Ten teams that failed to reach the top 25. Penn State finished at no. 7 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following the conclusion of the bowl season. Michigan (no. 3) and Ohio State (no....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy