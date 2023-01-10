Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."
Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
Kevin Durant And Markieff Morris' Handshake Goes Viral: "What A Bad Influence For Kids..."
Not everyone on social media was happy about Brooklyn Nets' stars Kevin Durant and Markieff Morris' handshake. The duo had a rather peculiar style, but to most, it felt like the duo was implying that they would smoke Marijuana. This didn't sit down too well with some of the parents whose children would tune in to watch games regularly.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox reportedly added a former member of the New York Yankees as a depth option in the outfield on Wednesday.
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Magic Johnson Says He Will Definitely Try To Squash The Beef Between Michael Jordan And Isiah Thomas
Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player in the history of the NBA. Evidently, during his career, he had some great rivalries, and overcoming them is one of the reasons why he is considered the GOAT. When we talk about Jordan's rivalries, there's no way to leave out his rivalry with Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons.
New NBA team jumps into Zach LaVine trade sweepstakes
Zach LaVine’s status with the Chicago Bulls has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks. There has been chatter of a locker room beef involving him. His frustration with head coach Billy Donovan is also a matter of public record. All of his has led to rumors...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission
Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
Darvin Ham Says It Would Be ‘Irresponsible’ For Lakers To Not Do ‘Due Diligence’ By Working Out Free Agents
The Los Angeles Lakers clearly need to make an upgrade to the roster, but without a trade their options are limited. The Lakers have several needs they to address, primarily perimeter defense and outside shooting but they could also use more size in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis out. It sounds like they’re trying to fix the latter as they reportedly have workouts set up for DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Carly Printy, the Girlfriend of Sacramento Kings Pro Keegan Murray
While Keegan Murray’s rookie career looks promising, his love life is also in the spotlight. Murray has been in a relationship since he was a student-athlete and revealed his longtime sweetheart when the Sacramento Kings selected him in the 2022 NBA draft. Keegan Murray’s girlfriend, Carly Printy, is a basketball athlete herself. SportsCenter, Barstool Sports, and some NBA icons had noticed her before Murray, thanks to a hilarious TikTok incident. And she loved giving people a laugh. So we reveal the viral moment and more in this Carly Printy wiki.
The Brooklyn Nets Have Signed a New Guard
Smith played five games for the Miami Heat this season, where he averaged 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes a game. Additionally, he averaged 18 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds in the G League. Dru Smith is 6 foot 3, only 25 years old, and went undrafted in the 2021 draft.
Video: Lakers Players Describe LeBron James In One Word
If you only had one word, how would you describe LeBron James? For a guy as great and as accomplished as King James, there are many words one could use to describe his career. In a recent TikTok video posted by the Lakers this week, they asked their players that same question in a quick exercise and the responses are exactly what you'd expect.
Knicks Considered Favorites to Land O.G. Anunoby if Raptors Make a Deal, Vegas Says
The Toronto Raptors have yet to show any indication they're moving toward massive changes at the trade deadline but oddsmakers seem to think big moves are at least possible. Toronto's most likely trade chip ahead of the trade deadline is O.G. Anunoby, according to oddsmakers at Bodog. He sits at -185 to remain with Toronto, conveying about a 35% probability he is traded at some point in the next month.
Bears Get More Good News Regarding 2023 Cap Space
It’s widely known how the Chicago Bears are heading into 2023 with the largest cap space of any team. However, their 2023 cap space just got another huge windfall. The windfall comes as unused cap space from the 2022 season. For anyone unfamiliar with the process, NFL teams can...
Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea
Mike Tauchman is heading home. The former Yankees outfielder has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to the team’s transaction log. Tauchman, 32, is from Palatine, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. He attended William Fremd High School and stayed in-state to play collegiately at Bradley University.
"All of his teammates are out!" - Richard Jefferson makes an argument for why Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP over Nikola Jokic
Debates about who the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) are always fun and tend to heat up as the regular season marches toward its conclusion. This season is no different, as contenders for the 2022-23 MVP award have started to make their case. Veteran broadcaster and former NBA star Richard Jefferson makes a strong argument for why Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo should take home the award over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (24-12-4) at Bruins (32-4-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Puck possession and playing for one another will be key as Kraken face first-place Boston for the first time this season. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. Boston is the top team in the NHL standings right now and for...
Stephen Jackson gives honest take on Spurs’ Gregg Popovich
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is an all-time great. His championship pedigree, as well as success at both the pro and international levels, is beyond reproach. That said, because his players have always been “system guys,” it has generally been difficult to get a read on what playing under Popovich is truly like.
