ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92Q

Tia Mowry Transforms From Chic To Casual In A Funny, Relatable Reel

By Samjah Iman
92Q
92Q
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZss8_0kA4zy4R00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mDYh_0kA4zy4R00

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Tia Mowry transforms from chic to casual in her latest reel, and we can totally relate to both the reel and her look!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

Leave it to our girl Tia Mowry to mix fierce fashion with a funny reel. The veteran actress hopped on her Instagram to serve and entertain in her latest post. While doing the popular TikTok dance to Dear Silas’ I Ain’t Stressin’ Today song, Mowry showed off the cutest pink sweater set that featured a short sleeve top, mini skirt, and detailed embroidery. She paired the look with a short, hot pink coat and hot pink ankle strap sandals. Her reel displayed her on her way out of the house until she received a text that her plans got canceled. So, she happily switched to a green jogger set while dancing her way to a chill night of wine and popcorn.

Mowry captioned the post with, “ Big Cancer energy If you were looking for a sign to stay in tonight…this is it.” Her amusing reel got a plethora of engagement as a lot of Mowry’s followers seemed to relate with the joy of staying home. “A canceled moment at the right time definitely feels like self-care ,” wrote one follower. While another follower commented with, “An introverts DREAM! .”

We are always here for a good Tia Mowry reel because they are usually right up our alley!

DON’T MISS…

Tia Mowry Shows How She’s Entering Her New Season

6 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Life Via Instagram Reels

Tia Mowry Shares How She Stays Positive On Instagram

The post Tia Mowry Transforms From Chic To Casual In A Funny, Relatable Reel appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Upworthy

Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
ATLANTA, GA
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
92Q

SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos]

Uh oh! Looks like the Flower Boy found himself a Flower Girl! Tyler The Creator has been recently connected to model, Reign Judge. Which makes complete sense right? One of the most fashionable artists of our time fell in love with a model. The Grammy winner has also been seen out at the 10th Annual […] The post SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos] appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

The Blackest Moments At The 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The 2023 Golden Globes returned after a year hiatus bringing us Black moments that made this year's show entertaining. The post The Blackest Moments At The 2023 Golden Globe Awards appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

Here’s Why Tank Deserves More Love From R&B Heads

The 'General of R&B' was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin but grew up in Maryland when his family moved during his childhood. As a standout high school football player, he decided to switch it up his senior year, instead investing his time into becoming a singer. The post Here’s Why Tank Deserves More Love From R&B Heads appeared first on 92 Q.
ATLANTA, GA
92Q

Corade’s Prayer: Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy, Twitter Says Cordae Won At Life

After tennis superstar Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy on social media, many on Twitter are saluting her boyfriend, Cordae. The post Corade’s Prayer: Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy, Twitter Says Cordae Won At Life appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post Corade’s Prayer: Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy, Twitter Says Cordae Won At Life appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

Back To Reality! 8 Reality TV Shows That Need A Comeback

As Simon Cowell plans to relaunch the U.S. version of 'The X Factor, we look at a few other reality TV shows that could use a reboot. The post Back To Reality! 8 Reality TV Shows That Need A Comeback appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

Peep The Trailer For The Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

The trailer for the final season of 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' is finally here. The show's last installment debuts Feb. 14 on Hulu. The post Peep The Trailer For The Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post Peep The Trailer For The Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ appeared first on 92 Q.
TVLine

Michael Levin, Actor on Ryan's Hope, Dead at 90

Michael Levin, an actor best known for portraying reporter Jack Fenelli during the entire 13-year run of daytime soap opera Ryan’s Hope, died of natural causes on Jan. 6. He was 90 years old. Levin’s son, Jason Levin, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ryan’s Hope aired on ABC from 1975-1989, and Levin appeared in 1,075 episodes including the first and the last of the series. Only three co-stars, Helen Gallagher, Bernard Barrow and Nancy Addison, appeared in more. Levin was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for outstanding actor for his work in the daytime drama from 1978-80. The soap followed...
92Q

92Q

633
Followers
3K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy