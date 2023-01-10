MENTONE — Ed Rock and Keith Franks have filed for the vacant Harrison Township Advisory Board position. The position was vacated after Gerald Weirick resigned on Dec. 31. Rock has been involved within various levels of county and town government. With his upcoming retirement from serving as Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director for 19 years, Rock decided to file for the position to continue his involvement within the community.

