Happy Little Trees Virtual 5K Registration Opens
INDIANAPOLIS — Inspired by “Happy Painter” Bob Ross’ love of the outdoors, Indiana State Parks and the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation are partnering with the Michigan DNR to stage the virtual Run for the Trees/Happy Little Virtual 5K between Earth Day and Arbor Day. The virtual...
Indiana GOP Plan To ‘Reinvent’ High School
A new bill in Indiana would establish accounts for students to pay for career training outside their schools, as part of House Republicans’ campaign to “reinvent” high school and align it more closely to the workforce. House Bill 1002 creates career scholarship accounts similar to Indiana’s education...
Indiana Bankers Association Announces 2023 Board Of Directors, Chairman
INDIANAPOLIS — The members of the Indiana Bankers Association 2023 board of directors have assumed their positions effective Jan. 1. The 2023 board of directors includes David M. Findlay, Lake City Bank, Warsaw, who is one of eight regional, at-large directors, and Chairman Jamie R. Shinabarger. Board members were...
Ed Rock, Keith Franks File For Harrison Township Board
MENTONE — Ed Rock and Keith Franks have filed for the vacant Harrison Township Advisory Board position. The position was vacated after Gerald Weirick resigned on Dec. 31. Rock has been involved within various levels of county and town government. With his upcoming retirement from serving as Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director for 19 years, Rock decided to file for the position to continue his involvement within the community.
Jeffrey Earl Edmond
Jeffrey Earl Edmond, 65, Land O’ Lakes, Fla., died Jan. 3, 2023. Jeffrey was born March 8, 1957. He met Jane Aylor Clem, and they wed in 1983. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane; his sisters, Jan (Phil) Smith and Jill (Tom) Hyde; his two children, Bubba...
