"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army
The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
Mexico legalizes 1 million ‘chocolate’ cars
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Government of Mexico says it has granted amnesty to the owners of more than 1 million illegally imported cars that now bear legitimate license plates in 14 states. By legalizing the so-called “chocolate” or “crooked” cars (autos chocolate o chuecos) Mexico not only gets registration fees that will […]
Killing of artist brothers shatters Mexico City’s veneer of safety
The two brothers’ bodies were found in a cellar, bound hand and foot, their heads wrapped in packing tape. Their elderly uncle, who had also been murdered, lay nearby. The grisly discovery, announced by authorities on Sunday, has rocked Mexico City, piercing the veneer of relative safety that has long characterised the capital, an oasis of tentative calm in a country awash with violence.
Bathroom crisis for migrants at makeshift camp in Matamoros, Mexico
A growing camp where thousands of asylum seekers are pitching tents and cardboard boxes alongside the Rio Grande in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico, has practically no bathroom facilities or showers and migrant advocates say it is a health hazard.
American tourists stranded in Machu Picchu as deadly unrest sweeps Peru
Deadly unrest in the wake of a political crisis has left a number of American tourists stranded in Peru. Hundreds of international travelers, including some Americans, were stuck in and around the historic city of Machu Picchu as the government raced to secure transport to the nearest airport this weekend. Photos and eyewitness accounts suggest protesters had placed rocks on train tracks leading to the Inca citadel.
Ohio Architect, Fiancée and 2 Family Members Missing in Mexico Since Christmas Day
Jose Gutierrez visited a bar in Zacatecas with Daniela Márquez and her two relatives on Sunday but has not been heard from since An Ohio man and his fiancée have been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day. Jose Gutierrez and Daniela Márquez went out to eat at a bar in Zacatecas in central Mexico on Sunday, but have not been heard from since, Jose's sister, Brandie Gutierrez, told Cincinnati's Fox 19. "The bars actually noticed screams," she said, and added that the family believes they could have been...
Expert: Arrest of ‘Tony Montana’ is payback for Jalisco cartel attacks on military
The Mexican government is confirming the arrest of the brother of Jalisco New Generation Cartel kingpin Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, a.k.a. “El Mencho.”
Visitors To Parts Of Mexico Are Being Told To Shelter In Place & El Chapo's Son Is Involved
Multiple countries have warned their citizens currently in Mexico to shelter in place and be on high alert in the state of Sinaloa, after the arrest of high-profile drug lord Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, son of the infamous El Chapo. Major violence broke out Thursday after Mexican security forces arrested...
Watching the death and rebirth of the Colorado River in Mexico
The Colorado River Delta in Baja California in northern Mexico has dried up and neighborhoods in Tijuana near the U.S.-Mexico border often go without water. What can be done?
Travel Alert January 2023: Civil Unrest in Western Mexico
If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to civil unrest in that part of the country due to a wave of violence — especially in the state of Sinaloa — following the arrest of the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is a drug cartel kingpin and is currently serving time in jail.
The Best Mexican Resorts to Visit
If you’re looking to join the millions of people who visit Mexico every year, you’ll likely want to know a bit more about some options for where to stay. Here is a guide to resorts in Mexico’s most visited cities according to a report by Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism.
Mayan Train Project: Tren Maya Scheduled To Launch In Mexico In 2023
Visitors to Mexico will soon have a new and exciting option to explore the Yucatan Peninsula. Dubbed the Tren Maya (Mayan Train), the new train project is set to launch in late 2023. Meanwhile, the new rail service is part of Mexico’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by encouraging visitors to travel via train rather than plane.
