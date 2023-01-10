ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Joint University Microelectronics Program launched with $250 million

The Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and industry and academic stakeholders, has announced the launch of a $250 million consortium dedicated to leap-ahead microelectronics. The Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 (JUMP 2.0) is an SRC-led public-private initiative that will pursue high-risk,...
Fortune

Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing

Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
hackernoon.com

Creative AI ‘Shakes’ the Core of Humanity and Requires a Broader Discussion About Ethics

For the past decade AI has been about automating the most mundane and repetitive tasks. Humans were still in charge of doing the creative work and the thinking. The boundary between humans and machines was clear. Machines can compute but humans write the algorithm. Or AI can help fix a photo that a human took. That type of automation brought a lot more opportunities than challenges. As a society, it held a promise that if we were able to utilize it properly, it would free up more time for relationships, self expression and creativity. Those things that give us meaning, things that are the core of our humanity.
marketplace.org

Measuring immigrants’ impact on innovation

Most economists, business leaders and heads of organizations will emphasize the critical role of innovation and technological advances. In the U.S., the close ties between innovation and skilled immigration are well known, as one study outlines. Yet it turns out that the extent to which innovation in the United States...
Futurism

Scientists Say They're Now Actively Trying to Build Conscious Robots

2022 was a banner year for artificial intelligence, and particularly taking into account the launch of OpenAI's incredibly impressive ChatGPT, the industry is showing no sign of stopping. But for some industry leaders, chatbots and image-generators are far from the final robotic frontier. Next up? Consciousness. "This topic was taboo,"...
Agriculture Online

John Deere is working to transform consumers' perception of agriculture

John Deere made history this week in Las Vegas. The company’s CEO John May was the keynote speaker for the opening session at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). While it’s the fifth consecutive year Deere has exhibited at CES, 2023 marks the first time an ag technology company has presented on the main stage. May, along with other Deere experts, highlighted how technology is transforming the way we grow food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Velo3D Hires Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has appointed Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering to help grow the adoption of Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology with new customers and in new industries. In his role, Dr. Stamp will oversee the development of new standards with regulatory agencies, qualification of new metal alloys for use in the Sapphire family of printers, and the collaboration with partners and agencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005308/en/ Robin Stamp, Director of Solutions Engineering at Velo3D (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
SpaceNews.com

Rogue Space hires sustainability expert to advocate for startup-friendly policies

WASHINGTON — Daniel Porras, a former executive at the Secure World Foundation, has joined Rogue Space, a startup developing small satellites for in-orbit services. Porras will be Rogue’s director of space sustainability policy and advocate for standards and best practices from the standpoint of small businesses, the company said Jan. 9. “Rogue believes that space activities should be conducted in a safe, sustainable and commercially viable manner,” CEO Jeromy Grimmett said in a statement.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
brytfmonline.com

Science, technology and innovation. Sergipe deserves progress in these areas. | Diego da Costa | F5 News

The Sergipe State Economic Development Project goes beyond issues related to industry, commerce and the service market. Sergipe has the potential to create jobs and promote entrepreneurship in the most diverse fields. In this short text, the focus is on two areas: Science, with an emphasis on research. technology, while developing solutions and improving infrastructure; and innovation, which are directly related to entrepreneurship. It is not possible to cooperate with these topics without mentioning the organizations that work directly with the same goals. Positive impressions show that Sergipe has all the necessary infrastructure to promote, create and achieve the results of these projects.
wasteadvantagemag.com

AMP Robotics Named to 2023 Global Cleantech 100

Cleantech Group has named AMP Robotics Corp. to its 2023 Global Cleantech 100. The annual list recognizes the most innovative and promising companies poised to take society from commitments to actions in the effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions. There were a total of 15,753 nominations from more than 93 countries from the public, Cleantech Group’s expert panel, the i3 research portal, awards, and Cleantech Group staff. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 330 companies that 81 members of an expert panel reviewed. The Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel is made up of leading investors and corporate and industrial executives active in technology and innovation scouting.
hackernoon.com

Career Ladder for Women in Tech: Latest Trends and Research

Have your efforts as an empowered woman in tech garnered heightened respect in a male-dominated field? New statistics and trends revealed women's impact in the tech sector and how much closer you are to obtaining equity and equality. How optimistic can you be that gender discrimination will one day be...
The Independent

Even as NY nurses return to work, more strikes could follow

Even as 7,000 nurses return to work at two of New York’s busiest hospitals after a three-day strike, colleagues around the country say it’s just a matter of time before frontline workers at other hospitals begin walking the picket line. Problems are mounting at hospitals across the nation as they try to deal with widespread staffing shortages, overworked nurses beaten down by the pandemic and a busted pipeline of new nurses. That's led to nurses juggling dangerously high caseloads, said Michelle Collins, dean at the college of nursing and health at Loyola University New Orleans. “There’s no place that’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

ON Partners Reports 115% Growth, Appoints Tim Conti and Matt Mooney Co-Presidents

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005054/en/ ON Partners Co-Presidents Matt Mooney (L) and Tim Conti. (Photo: Business Wire)
raps.org

Omnibus brings new advanced manufacturing programs to FDA

The recently enacted ominous spending bill approved by Congress in late December directs the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to establish advanced manufacturing centers for excellence and an advanced manufacturing technologies designation program. The omnibus spending bill was signed by President Biden on 27 December and authorizes $3.5 billion...
eenews.net

Black business owners test offshore wind for diversity

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Deidre Helberg wandered the conference hall, past booths occupied by construction companies, shipping firms and cable manufacturers, and wondered where she fit in. Like most people here, Helberg was drawn to the trade show by the prospect of supplying equipment to an offshore wind project planned...
The Associated Press

Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy