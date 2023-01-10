Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Joint University Microelectronics Program launched with $250 million
The Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and industry and academic stakeholders, has announced the launch of a $250 million consortium dedicated to leap-ahead microelectronics. The Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 (JUMP 2.0) is an SRC-led public-private initiative that will pursue high-risk,...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Why great managers are the best answer to the labor shortage, according to BCG’s research
What makes a good manager? New research from BCG decodes the DNA of great people managers.
hackernoon.com
Creative AI ‘Shakes’ the Core of Humanity and Requires a Broader Discussion About Ethics
For the past decade AI has been about automating the most mundane and repetitive tasks. Humans were still in charge of doing the creative work and the thinking. The boundary between humans and machines was clear. Machines can compute but humans write the algorithm. Or AI can help fix a photo that a human took. That type of automation brought a lot more opportunities than challenges. As a society, it held a promise that if we were able to utilize it properly, it would free up more time for relationships, self expression and creativity. Those things that give us meaning, things that are the core of our humanity.
marketplace.org
Measuring immigrants’ impact on innovation
Most economists, business leaders and heads of organizations will emphasize the critical role of innovation and technological advances. In the U.S., the close ties between innovation and skilled immigration are well known, as one study outlines. Yet it turns out that the extent to which innovation in the United States...
Futurism
Scientists Say They're Now Actively Trying to Build Conscious Robots
2022 was a banner year for artificial intelligence, and particularly taking into account the launch of OpenAI's incredibly impressive ChatGPT, the industry is showing no sign of stopping. But for some industry leaders, chatbots and image-generators are far from the final robotic frontier. Next up? Consciousness. "This topic was taboo,"...
Agriculture Online
John Deere is working to transform consumers' perception of agriculture
John Deere made history this week in Las Vegas. The company’s CEO John May was the keynote speaker for the opening session at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). While it’s the fifth consecutive year Deere has exhibited at CES, 2023 marks the first time an ag technology company has presented on the main stage. May, along with other Deere experts, highlighted how technology is transforming the way we grow food.
Stanford University’s Fickle Commitment to Science, Part 1
Stanford University, which consistently ranks among the top U.S. colleges and universities, is one of the great research institutions in the world. But it also harbors a profound paradox — superb science in academic departments but often uncritically embracing trendy notions that contradict its well-earned reputation as a cutting-edge, science-grounded institution.
Velo3D Hires Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has appointed Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering to help grow the adoption of Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology with new customers and in new industries. In his role, Dr. Stamp will oversee the development of new standards with regulatory agencies, qualification of new metal alloys for use in the Sapphire family of printers, and the collaboration with partners and agencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005308/en/ Robin Stamp, Director of Solutions Engineering at Velo3D (Photo: Business Wire)
Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
SpaceNews.com
Rogue Space hires sustainability expert to advocate for startup-friendly policies
WASHINGTON — Daniel Porras, a former executive at the Secure World Foundation, has joined Rogue Space, a startup developing small satellites for in-orbit services. Porras will be Rogue’s director of space sustainability policy and advocate for standards and best practices from the standpoint of small businesses, the company said Jan. 9. “Rogue believes that space activities should be conducted in a safe, sustainable and commercially viable manner,” CEO Jeromy Grimmett said in a statement.
brytfmonline.com
Science, technology and innovation. Sergipe deserves progress in these areas. | Diego da Costa | F5 News
The Sergipe State Economic Development Project goes beyond issues related to industry, commerce and the service market. Sergipe has the potential to create jobs and promote entrepreneurship in the most diverse fields. In this short text, the focus is on two areas: Science, with an emphasis on research. technology, while developing solutions and improving infrastructure; and innovation, which are directly related to entrepreneurship. It is not possible to cooperate with these topics without mentioning the organizations that work directly with the same goals. Positive impressions show that Sergipe has all the necessary infrastructure to promote, create and achieve the results of these projects.
Phys.org
Ecologists and environmental scientists identify priorities within synthesis research to address pressing issues
In the face of dramatic and accelerating consequences of climate change, the many, often separate disciplines within ecology and environmental science need to come together to find answers and solutions to address and adapt to the increasingly complex shifts in our environment. To meet the enormous challenge, more than 100...
wasteadvantagemag.com
AMP Robotics Named to 2023 Global Cleantech 100
Cleantech Group has named AMP Robotics Corp. to its 2023 Global Cleantech 100. The annual list recognizes the most innovative and promising companies poised to take society from commitments to actions in the effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions. There were a total of 15,753 nominations from more than 93 countries from the public, Cleantech Group’s expert panel, the i3 research portal, awards, and Cleantech Group staff. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 330 companies that 81 members of an expert panel reviewed. The Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel is made up of leading investors and corporate and industrial executives active in technology and innovation scouting.
hackernoon.com
Career Ladder for Women in Tech: Latest Trends and Research
Have your efforts as an empowered woman in tech garnered heightened respect in a male-dominated field? New statistics and trends revealed women's impact in the tech sector and how much closer you are to obtaining equity and equality. How optimistic can you be that gender discrimination will one day be...
Even as NY nurses return to work, more strikes could follow
Even as 7,000 nurses return to work at two of New York’s busiest hospitals after a three-day strike, colleagues around the country say it’s just a matter of time before frontline workers at other hospitals begin walking the picket line. Problems are mounting at hospitals across the nation as they try to deal with widespread staffing shortages, overworked nurses beaten down by the pandemic and a busted pipeline of new nurses. That's led to nurses juggling dangerously high caseloads, said Michelle Collins, dean at the college of nursing and health at Loyola University New Orleans. “There’s no place that’s...
ON Partners Reports 115% Growth, Appoints Tim Conti and Matt Mooney Co-Presidents
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005054/en/ ON Partners Co-Presidents Matt Mooney (L) and Tim Conti. (Photo: Business Wire)
raps.org
Omnibus brings new advanced manufacturing programs to FDA
The recently enacted ominous spending bill approved by Congress in late December directs the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to establish advanced manufacturing centers for excellence and an advanced manufacturing technologies designation program. The omnibus spending bill was signed by President Biden on 27 December and authorizes $3.5 billion...
eenews.net
Black business owners test offshore wind for diversity
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Deidre Helberg wandered the conference hall, past booths occupied by construction companies, shipping firms and cable manufacturers, and wondered where she fit in. Like most people here, Helberg was drawn to the trade show by the prospect of supplying equipment to an offshore wind project planned...
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0