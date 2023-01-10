Read full article on original website
Related
"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army
The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
Mexico legalizes 1 million ‘chocolate’ cars
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Government of Mexico says it has granted amnesty to the owners of more than 1 million illegally imported cars that now bear legitimate license plates in 14 states. By legalizing the so-called “chocolate” or “crooked” cars (autos chocolate o chuecos) Mexico not only gets registration fees that will […]
Killing of artist brothers shatters Mexico City’s veneer of safety
The two brothers’ bodies were found in a cellar, bound hand and foot, their heads wrapped in packing tape. Their elderly uncle, who had also been murdered, lay nearby. The grisly discovery, announced by authorities on Sunday, has rocked Mexico City, piercing the veneer of relative safety that has long characterised the capital, an oasis of tentative calm in a country awash with violence.
americanmilitarynews.com
Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of ‘El Chapo’
Armed men took hostages, burned vehicles and stormed an airport in northern Mexico on Thursday after federal forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, one of the world’s most wanted cartel leaders and the son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The drug boss was...
Violence reported as El Chapo son Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez captured in Mexico ahead of Biden visit
Mexican authorities have captured Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez, a drug trafficker and one of former cartel leader El Chapo’s sons, unleashing a spate of violence in Mexico — just days before President Biden’s state visit to the country next week, according to reports. There were reports of violence Thursday throughout northwestern Mexico, where Guzmán-Lopez was captured, including at Culiacán International Airport, although The Post has not been able to verify this. The US Embassy in Mexico tweeted “Reports of gun fire in multiple locations.” Known as “El Raton” or the Rat, Guzmán-Lopez, 32, is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel once ruled by...
11 Gang Members Arrested for Failed Motorcycle Hit on Famous Mexican TV Anchor
MEXICO CITY — Less than a month after a brazen attempt to assassinate one of Mexico’s most prominent journalists, authorities are claiming they’ve solved the crime. Mexico City police arrested 11 people on Wednesday allegedly connected to the Dec. 15 attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva, who narrowly escaped death after two hitmen on a motorcycle sprayed bullets on the Imagen Televisión news anchor while he hid inside his armored SUV.
Ohio Architect, Fiancée and 2 Family Members Missing in Mexico Since Christmas Day
Jose Gutierrez visited a bar in Zacatecas with Daniela Márquez and her two relatives on Sunday but has not been heard from since An Ohio man and his fiancée have been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day. Jose Gutierrez and Daniela Márquez went out to eat at a bar in Zacatecas in central Mexico on Sunday, but have not been heard from since, Jose's sister, Brandie Gutierrez, told Cincinnati's Fox 19. "The bars actually noticed screams," she said, and added that the family believes they could have been...
Jalopnik
Plane Passengers in Mexico Were Caught in a Gunfight Between the Cartel and Mexican Military
A passenger plane in Culiacán, Mexico took on gunfire moments before takeoff on Thursday as Mexican military captured the son of the notorious former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The former cartel boss’s son, Ovidio Guzmán, was not aboard the Aeromexico flight caught in the crossfire, but the plane in question was taxiing for takeoff when military planes landing on the airstrip nearby drew fire from the cartel, according to Reuters.
Mexican authorities find skulls destined for South Carolina in box at airport
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil and destined for South Carolina were found Friday at an airport in central Mexico, authorities said. Mexico’s National Guard said its officers found the skulls at an airport in Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange shapes in a cardboard box. The box […]
A Podcaster Lists The Best Swingers Resorts Around The World & There's One In Florida
A swingers podcaster is viral for opening up about all things that involve the lifestyle, and she recently went on TikTok and listed the top swingers resorts around the world. When it came to the U.S., one Florida city was mentioned. The creator, Cate (@wanderlustswingers), published the video on December...
Visitors To Parts Of Mexico Are Being Told To Shelter In Place & El Chapo's Son Is Involved
Multiple countries have warned their citizens currently in Mexico to shelter in place and be on high alert in the state of Sinaloa, after the arrest of high-profile drug lord Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, son of the infamous El Chapo. Major violence broke out Thursday after Mexican security forces arrested...
Sinaloa, Mexico engulfed by violence, chaos after El Chapo son arrest, ahead of Biden visit to country
The region of Mexico where Ovidio Guzmán -- the son of jailed drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán -- was taken into custody has now been hit with violence.
Watching the death and rebirth of the Colorado River in Mexico
The Colorado River Delta in Baja California in northern Mexico has dried up and neighborhoods in Tijuana near the U.S.-Mexico border often go without water. What can be done?
Travel Alert January 2023: Civil Unrest in Western Mexico
If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to civil unrest in that part of the country due to a wave of violence — especially in the state of Sinaloa — following the arrest of the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is a drug cartel kingpin and is currently serving time in jail.
msn.com
Travelers Stranded As Mexican Cartel Incident Shuts Down Mazatlán Airport
Sitting on Mexico's beautiful Pacific shoreline, Mazatlán in the state of Sinaloa is one of Mexico's most famous resort towns. With winter being a peak travel season in Mexico, Mazatlán is as busy as ever. However, recent cartel incidents have put both visitors and residents in Mazatlán alike in a precarious position.
touristmeetstraveler.com
Mayan Train Project: Tren Maya Scheduled To Launch In Mexico In 2023
Visitors to Mexico will soon have a new and exciting option to explore the Yucatan Peninsula. Dubbed the Tren Maya (Mayan Train), the new train project is set to launch in late 2023. Meanwhile, the new rail service is part of Mexico’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by encouraging visitors to travel via train rather than plane.
“The Valley of the Headless Men” Is One of the Most Haunting and Mysterious Unexplored Regions in America
It all started with the Gold Rush...
Salvadoran girls found on Rio Grande at U.S.-Mexico border
MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexican immigration agents found three unaccompanied Salvadoran children stranded on an islet on the Rio Grande, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border, Mexico's immigration institute said.
This Weeklong Expedition Takes You Around Costa Rica and Panama on a 208-Foot Superyacht
While EYOS Expeditions is best known for its exhilarating polar voyages, one of its luxury superyachts is headed for a warm-weather adventure in Central America later this year. SuRi, the travel company’s 208-foot expedition vessel, will be heading to the remote waters of Costa Rica in July and August for a nature-themed private charter. The new seven-night itinerary includes stops in Corcovado National Park and Isla Coiba in Panama—one of the largest marine parks in the world. With dense jungles, volcanoes, gushing waterfalls and various wildlife species, there’s certainly no shortage of natural beauty to explore during the adventure. Your home for the week,...
Comments / 0