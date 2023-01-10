Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
NPR
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend viewing
This week, we watched The Golden Globes attempt to make a comeback, learned how to look at art from a new perspective, and got spooked by a fictional high-tech doll who can kill. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you...
NPR
Fame came early for Reggaeton star Nicky Jam, and he admits he wasn't ready for it
NICKY JAM: (Singing in Spanish). BROWN: Fame came early for Nicky Jam, and he admits he wasn't actually ready for it. So he took a step back from music - that is, until recently. NPR's Enrique Rivera reports. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YO NO SOY TU MARIDO") NICKY JAM: Yo, yo....
Daisy Edgar-Jones is Learning Carole King Songs on the Piano to Prepare for New Biopic
Jones, who was recently cast as Carole King in an upcoming film adaptation of the musical Beautiful, talked about her preparation while on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet Daisy Edgar-Jones can do the loco-motion! On the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet on Tuesday, Edgar-Jones, 24, told E! News' Laverne Cox that she has already learned to play the 1962 Carole King-written classic on the piano as she prepares to portray the iconic singer-songwriter in an upcoming biopic. "I can now play 'Locomotion' on the piano, which I'm really...
NPR
The struggle and the joy that inspired a new album from country singer Margo Price
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with musician Margo Price about the inspiration for her new album, Strays. Price also has a memoir out called: Maybe We'll Make It.
Apple TV Plus just released the Season 1 finale of its action-packed military drama Echo 3
At one point during the newly released Season 1 finale of Apple TV Plus’ Echo 3 — after Alex “Bambi” Chesborough muses aloud to his brother-in-law Prince about how he can’t wait to get back home — Prince quips with a shit-eating grin: “We really f—-d this place up, didn’t we amigo?”
NPR
HBO's 'The Last of Us' is a tale of love, loss, and post-apocalyptic zombies
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers speaks to Neil Druckmann, executive producer of the new HBO series The Last of Us.
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Tackles a New Game On Sesame Street
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein might be an expert when it comes to soccer—or football, rather—but he could use some work when it comes to the other games played around Sesame Street. At least, according to Elmo and Grover, that is. The actor recently stopped by Sesame Street to...
Amy Winehouse Biopic: See Industry Actress Marisa Abela Channel the Late Singer in First Photo
"Watch out everyone!" said director Sam Taylor-Johnson as she teased the upcoming film Marisa Abela is the spitting image of Amy Winehouse in the first photo from director Sam Taylor-Johnson's upcoming biopic Back to Black. The Industry actress, 26, stars as the late singer in a photo the director shared on Instagram Friday, showing Abela rocking Winehouse's signature beehive hairstyle and large hoop earrings. "Marisa Abela … watch out everyone! Cameras roll on Monday. Here we go!" Taylor-Johnson, 55, wrote in the caption. Abela shared the photo on her Instagram...
Vivica A. Fox Is 'Honored' to Host First Screening of Skilled Documentary at Sundance: See the Trailer
PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek of the documentary film, which will screen at Sundance at 3M's private VIP event hosted by Vivica A. Fox, who is a proud supporter of skilled trade workers Vivica Fox is heading to Sundance to host a private first screening of the documentary film Skilled. Ahead of 3M's VIP event later this month, the actress tells PEOPLE of her family tie to skilled trade workers. "I'm honored to host our first screening of Skilled," Fox, 58, says. "I have my own personal connections to those who work in the trades, as my oldest brother...
