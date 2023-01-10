ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

AZFamily

Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Andie is sweet, little poodle mix that looks a lot different than she did a couple of weeks ago. She was brought into a veterinarian’s office in Mesa around Christmas and given the nickname “Hot Mess” for obvious reasons. “She had dreadlocks that were a foot long on her face, on her ears and tail, and her whole entire back was covered with one big knot of hair,” said Dr. John Carr, with Carr’s Dog and Cat Repair. “She was covered in stool. She could barely walk and she could barely see. She was bad - it was a mess.”
CHANDLER, AZ
Points and Travel

THE 10 BEST Adventurous Things to Do in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona is one of the top destinations not just in North America but around the world with good reason. Known for its luxurious hotels, championship golf courses, and stunning desert gardens. You’ll not run out of activities to do here. In fact, tourists from near and far often add Phoenix to their bucket lists. With its growing attractions, who can blame them?
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (1/15)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Attention job seekers! Hundreds of Phoenix jobs will be up for grabs this Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Radisson Hotel Phoenix Airport (located at 427 North 44th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85008). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Phoenix Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill sells Paradise Valley home for $5.3M

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is really cleaning house, and not just within the organization. Bidwill sold his 8,540-square-foot estate in Paradise Valley last month for $5.3 million, according to property records. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home near the Paradise Valley Country Club was listed with an asking...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth

7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Suns’ chaplain, Phoenix-area pastor’s miraculous recovery after a massive stroke

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Do you believe in miracles? If you don’t, Travis Hearn’s story just might change your mind. He has been the Phoenix Suns chaplain for more than 20 years and is the head pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale. Just two months ago, Hearn suffered a major medical episode that doctors believed he would not survive or recover from. His miraculous story starts in November. Pastor Travis, or “PT,” as so many call him, worked all year with the Impact Church worship team to write and record music. On Nov. 11, they released their first song. It’s called “He is a Miracle.”
PHOENIX, AZ
frontdoorsmedia.com

18 Lovely Desert Debutantes Presented at Annual Desert Ball

Ball Chair: Jean Cody | Ball Co-Chair: Liz Pierson. 2022 Desert Debutantes: Bianca Burke, Olivia Castrichini, Mary Sue Dickens, Berkley Dobson, McKenna Douglas, Presly Earnhardt, Grace Garrett, Julia Katzman, Charlotte Kelman, Olivia Lanning, Ella Osmussen, Ashley Paynich, Jane Pierson, Keira Ryan, Lane Schneider, Pace Schneider, Madeline Wall & Charlotte Whyte.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

MSCO: Elderly man dies after falling into Bartlett Lake

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — An elderly man has died after falling into Bartlett Lake Saturday afternoon, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported. According to officials, the man suffered a medical issue before falling in. Family members were able to pull him from the water and administer CPR with the help of other citizens and first responders.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

