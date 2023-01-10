Read full article on original website
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Phoenix Highway Eastbound US 60 Closed This Weekend Between Loop 101 and Mesa Drive - Plus Other Weekend ClosingsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Andie is sweet, little poodle mix that looks a lot different than she did a couple of weeks ago. She was brought into a veterinarian’s office in Mesa around Christmas and given the nickname “Hot Mess” for obvious reasons. “She had dreadlocks that were a foot long on her face, on her ears and tail, and her whole entire back was covered with one big knot of hair,” said Dr. John Carr, with Carr’s Dog and Cat Repair. “She was covered in stool. She could barely walk and she could barely see. She was bad - it was a mess.”
Naughty Tacos Opening in Phoenix Late-January, Glendale Outpost in Summer 2023
Plus a location of the popular food truck is planned for East Valley, What Now Phoenix has exclusively learned.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Points and Travel
THE 10 BEST Adventurous Things to Do in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona is one of the top destinations not just in North America but around the world with good reason. Known for its luxurious hotels, championship golf courses, and stunning desert gardens. You’ll not run out of activities to do here. In fact, tourists from near and far often add Phoenix to their bucket lists. With its growing attractions, who can blame them?
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (1/15)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Attention job seekers! Hundreds of Phoenix jobs will be up for grabs this Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Radisson Hotel Phoenix Airport (located at 427 North 44th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85008). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Phoenix Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here.
KTAR.com
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill sells Paradise Valley home for $5.3M
PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is really cleaning house, and not just within the organization. Bidwill sold his 8,540-square-foot estate in Paradise Valley last month for $5.3 million, according to property records. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home near the Paradise Valley Country Club was listed with an asking...
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth
7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
fox10phoenix.com
Home and Garden Show: The largest home show in the Southwest returns to Phoenix
While it's still winter, but it is also time to think spring, and the annual Home and Garden Show is returning to the Phoenix area. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman has a look.
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
AZFamily
Suns’ chaplain, Phoenix-area pastor’s miraculous recovery after a massive stroke
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Do you believe in miracles? If you don’t, Travis Hearn’s story just might change your mind. He has been the Phoenix Suns chaplain for more than 20 years and is the head pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale. Just two months ago, Hearn suffered a major medical episode that doctors believed he would not survive or recover from. His miraculous story starts in November. Pastor Travis, or “PT,” as so many call him, worked all year with the Impact Church worship team to write and record music. On Nov. 11, they released their first song. It’s called “He is a Miracle.”
Two Hands Korean Corn Dogs to Take Up Residence in Tatum Point This Spring
Two Hands is no stranger to the Valley, with locations currently operating in Goodyear, Chandler, San Tan, Phoenix, and Mesa.
Five students treated at Valley school after ingesting 'gummy,' officials say
PHOENIX — Five students at a Valley charter school were treated by Phoenix first responders Thursday after they allegedly ingested some sort of "gummy." At about 2 p.m., paramedics were dispatched to a school near 67th and Southern avenues to evaluate a small group of students, the Phoenix Fire Department said.
Arizona Will Raise a Glass to Its First Black-Owned Wine Bar
Girls night out is about to get a whole lot fancier. Celebrity chef and restaurateur Nik Fields is gearing up for the grand opening of her business, Chic Chef 77 Bistro & Wine Bar, Arizona’s first Black-owned wine bar. The entrepreneur, who is a Brooklyn native, planted the location...
frontdoorsmedia.com
18 Lovely Desert Debutantes Presented at Annual Desert Ball
Ball Chair: Jean Cody | Ball Co-Chair: Liz Pierson. 2022 Desert Debutantes: Bianca Burke, Olivia Castrichini, Mary Sue Dickens, Berkley Dobson, McKenna Douglas, Presly Earnhardt, Grace Garrett, Julia Katzman, Charlotte Kelman, Olivia Lanning, Ella Osmussen, Ashley Paynich, Jane Pierson, Keira Ryan, Lane Schneider, Pace Schneider, Madeline Wall & Charlotte Whyte.
AZFamily
Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
MSCO: Elderly man dies after falling into Bartlett Lake
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — An elderly man has died after falling into Bartlett Lake Saturday afternoon, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported. According to officials, the man suffered a medical issue before falling in. Family members were able to pull him from the water and administer CPR with the help of other citizens and first responders.
1 Arizona City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
fox10phoenix.com
Why more people & manufacturing companies moving into Maricopa County is a good thing
PHOENIX - Census data shows that one person moves into Maricopa County every 5 minutes. In the latest census data, Arizona ranked 5th in the country for the biggest increase in 2021-2022 as the population went up by about 100,000 people. Scott Wilken digs into census data for Arizona's largest...
