DELISLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Everett Oliver Cuevas III, 48, is now in custody and is being charged with one count of embezzlement. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was spurred from a vehicle pursuit of a 2016 Nissan Maxima for allegedly violating traffic laws. Two people inside the vehicle, Asa Hoda and Raygan Malley, were arrested and were given charges related to the pursuit.

6 HOURS AGO