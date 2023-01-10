ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Delisle body shop owner charged with embezzlement involving customer’s car

DELISLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Everett Oliver Cuevas III, 48, is now in custody and is being charged with one count of embezzlement. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was spurred from a vehicle pursuit of a 2016 Nissan Maxima for allegedly violating traffic laws. Two people inside the vehicle, Asa Hoda and Raygan Malley, were arrested and were given charges related to the pursuit.
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne woman gets almost seven years for $127,000 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than a year after pleading guilty to stealing more than $127,000 through fraud, a former medical staffing company employee received almost seven years in prison on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Gnny Granade sentenced Roseanna Taylor to six years and nine months in prison, followed by...
DAPHNE, AL
CBS 42

Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: MPD arrests 1 on warrants in Toulminville area

UPDATED on Jan. 11, 2023: A 30-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday following an incident that led to a manhunt in Toulminville. Mobile police arrested Trey Hendon arrested for several outstanding warrants but has since been released. According to police, officers were in the area of Wellington Street conducting an...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
DAPHNE, AL
WLOX

Proposed road adds stop light to Pass Road, new access point to MGCCC Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are moving forward for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to build a new road leading to its Harrison County campus. The team behind this road project is meeting with the Biloxi Development Review Committee to present its latest plans to connect Pass Road to Eula Street. If approved, it creates a new access point to the campus.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. The major thoroughfare between highways 57 and 63 has been closed east of Old River Road for nearly a year. Now, the new Parker’s Lake Bridge will be finished in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Alabama men are now charged with a September murder in D’Iberville. Darrius Rowser, 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks, 18, from Prichard, AL are both charged with first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, 36. Around 1 a.m....
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

RV fire snarls traffic on I-10 West near Rangeline Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recreational vehicle fire on Interstate 10 West in Mobile County is causing a headache for motorists Thursday afternoon. As of the 1 p.m. hour, three travel lanes were blocked and the righthand shoulder was blocked due to the vehicle fire near Exit 17 to Rangeline Road.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
GULFPORT, MS

