Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 DrawToby HazlewoodMississippi State
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in MississippiKristen WaltersOcean Springs, MS
Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"Briana B.Biloxi, MS
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile tow truck owner charged with lying on bankruptcy form, defrauding COVID program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A tow truck owner who has been targeted by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office for alleged “predatory towing” practices pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new accusations of lying on his bankruptcy filing and defrauding a COVID-19 program. A federal grand jury indicted...
utv44.com
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
WDAM-TV
Man sentenced to over 11 years on multiple charges, including ‘animal crushing’
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Mobile, Ala., man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape. Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced Thursday in United States District Court in Gulfport. U.S. Attorney Darren...
WLOX
Delisle body shop owner charged with embezzlement involving customer’s car
DELISLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Everett Oliver Cuevas III, 48, is now in custody and is being charged with one count of embezzlement. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was spurred from a vehicle pursuit of a 2016 Nissan Maxima for allegedly violating traffic laws. Two people inside the vehicle, Asa Hoda and Raygan Malley, were arrested and were given charges related to the pursuit.
WLOX
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’
Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Stinson says work could begin in the next month or two depending on weather. Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Beginning in summer...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne woman gets almost seven years for $127,000 fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than a year after pleading guilty to stealing more than $127,000 through fraud, a former medical staffing company employee received almost seven years in prison on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Gnny Granade sentenced Roseanna Taylor to six years and nine months in prison, followed by...
Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
‘Armed & dangerous’ suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tweet they arrested Patrick Black. The attached image shows Black in handcuffs and leaning against a Sheriff’s vehicle surrounded by deputies. UPDATE (4:02 p.m.): MCPSS said all three schools have been dismissed. UPDATE (3:05 p.m.): MCPSS is dismissing one school at a time starting […]
WLOX
Inmate sentenced for assault, death of other inmate in Jackson Co. ADC
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was sentenced to an additional 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for the deadly assault of an inmate at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center in 2021, according to the district attorney’s office. Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Calvin...
Man wearing body armor attempts to pull gun on deputy, says Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Sheriff’s deputy searching for a kidnapping suspect ended up in a scuffle with a man who MCSO said was wearing heavy body armor and tried to pull a gun on the deputy, according to department officials. MCSO said they found a cache of guns and ammo in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office seizes guns while searching for different suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office brought in quite an unexpected haul last week the sheriff’s office says a deputy was near Dauphin Island Parkway and Military Road when he saw the same type of car as a kidnapping suspect. When the deputy tried to run the license plate the driver took off.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: MPD arrests 1 on warrants in Toulminville area
UPDATED on Jan. 11, 2023: A 30-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday following an incident that led to a manhunt in Toulminville. Mobile police arrested Trey Hendon arrested for several outstanding warrants but has since been released. According to police, officers were in the area of Wellington Street conducting an...
WLOX
Mississippi Secretary of State stands firm in response to Biloxi Businessmen’s Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is standing firm in his response to a Biloxi business group whose members worry his office is standing in the way of waterfront development. Back in November, the Biloxi Businessmen’s Club sent a letter to Secretary Watson asking that he...
Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
WLOX
Proposed road adds stop light to Pass Road, new access point to MGCCC Harrison County
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are moving forward for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to build a new road leading to its Harrison County campus. The team behind this road project is meeting with the Biloxi Development Review Committee to present its latest plans to connect Pass Road to Eula Street. If approved, it creates a new access point to the campus.
WLOX
Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. The major thoroughfare between highways 57 and 63 has been closed east of Old River Road for nearly a year. Now, the new Parker’s Lake Bridge will be finished in...
Police seek identity of driver accused of firing gun at semi-truck in Mississippi road rage incident
Mississippi authorities are seeking help in identifying the driver and two passengers of a car that was involved in a road rage incident. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers report that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information in hopes of identifying the black. male driver, a black...
WLOX
Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Alabama men are now charged with a September murder in D’Iberville. Darrius Rowser, 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks, 18, from Prichard, AL are both charged with first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, 36. Around 1 a.m....
WALA-TV FOX10
RV fire snarls traffic on I-10 West near Rangeline Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recreational vehicle fire on Interstate 10 West in Mobile County is causing a headache for motorists Thursday afternoon. As of the 1 p.m. hour, three travel lanes were blocked and the righthand shoulder was blocked due to the vehicle fire near Exit 17 to Rangeline Road.
WLOX
Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
