COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
WA Woman Sentenced to Prison For Stealing Flood Control TaxesTaxBuzzEnumclaw, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Fortunato takes aim at proposed gun legislation in Washington State Legislature
(The Center Square) – Washington State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, says lawmakers need to give police more abilities to crack down on gang violence rather than targeting law-abiding gun owners trying to defend themselves. “Washington citizens know that in order to protect themselves and their families, they need to be able to carry firearms,” Fortunato said during a Wednesday afternoon virtual press conference responding to Democratic gun initiatives in the state Legislature. “The people that we are worried about are not law-abiding citizens. By restricting...
Some WA lawmakers are sidestepping the state’s Public Records Act
Despite a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling, legislators are shielding documents by claiming a loophole of ‘legislative privilege.’. In 2019, the state Supreme Court ruled that lawmakers had been violating Washington’s Public Records Act for years by unlawfully withholding disclosable documents, such as lawmaker calendars and emails. But...
Too many WA legislators think they’re above the law and it’s costing us money | Opinion
The Legislature is rightly being sued for trying to get around the WA state Public Records Act. | Editorial
FOX 11 and 41
Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson propose two new gun laws that could affect new gun owners
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in December new legislative proposals that would prohibit military-style weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make those who sell guns responsible for negligent sales in the state. The bills SB-5265 and HB-1240 will tack onto a law...
inlander.com
Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees
Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee's proposed budget that removes funding for North-South freeway
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) released a statement Friday regarding the potential loss of funding for the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. This comes after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his proposed transportation budget for 2023-2027, which did not include funding for the freeway.
kptv.com
Washington state lawmaker introduces bill to expand voting in jails
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - A new bill in Washington would make voting easier for some people in the state’s jail system. Last year, the state restored voting rights to people released from prison thanks to a bill introduced by Washington State Representative Tarra Simmons. More than a decade ago, Simmons served time in prison for a drug charge. Since then, she became a lawyer, then an elected official, and she’s behind a new push to expand voting for people in jails.
Inslee's office responds to criticism over proposed funding pause for Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement. She responded via email...
gigharbornow.org
Caldier no longer caucusing with state Republicans
Michelle Caldier has left the Washington State House of Representatives’ Republican caucus. “At this time I have some issues with our leader and I’m hoping we can work through these issues and I can return back to the caucus,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Politics is not the prettiest sport.”
610KONA
Proposed WA Bill Would Greatly Increase Police Liability
In short, this new bill would greatly allow increased lawsuits against law enforcement. Democrat proposed bill would eliminate qualified immunity. Qualified Immunity is, according to Supreme Court rulings dating back to the 1960's a shield that protects law enforcement officers from lawsuits or liability from certain actions taken by an officer during an interaction with a citizen.
Washington bipartisan panel recommends margin tax, expanding local property tax limits
(The Center Square) – The bipartisan Tax Structure Work Group has released its recommendations for improving Washington state’ taxes: replacing the business and occupation tax with a margin tax and giving local governments the ability to expand their property tax limits. In 2017, the state Legislature established the...
thestand.org
HB 1099 will ensure workers get prevailing wages they’ve earned
OLYMPIA (Jan. 13, 2023) — This year the Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO are strongly supporting HB 1099. Sponsored by House Labor & Workplace Standards Committee Chair Rep. Liz Berry (D-Seattle), this bill would ensure that workers on public works projects receive the prevailing wage in effect when the work is performed instead of having their pay frozen and eroded by inflation for the duration of the project.
Area Sheriff’s Respond to WA Dems Contoversial Gun Bills
A trio of new gun laws is being pushed by State House and Senate Democrats, and Eastern WA Sheriffs are responding. Bills would require registries, allow lawsuits vs gun makers, and more. Perhaps the most aggressive assault on 2nd Amendment rights is being proposed in Olympia this legislative session. Three...
New Washington state tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Proposed Bill Would Create ‘Unwaivable’ Warranty for Used Vehicles
Most people are aware of various types of warranties regarding vehicle purchases in Washington state. A proposed law would add to used vehicle warranties that don't have existing factory or after-market protection. A proposed bill would make new limited warranties 'un-waivable'. For warranties on used vehicles, we've all seen the...
Gov. Inslee supports lowering legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers, open to reforming pursuit law
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is open to lowering the state’s threshold for determining when a driver is considered drunk. The proposal to lower the blood-alcohol level from .08 to .05 is expected to come up for debate in Olympia this legislative session. “I’m inclined to...
Benton County Sheriff Opposes Proposed Washington Gun Laws
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey released a statement to the media and on the BCSO Facebook page yesterday, joining a number of other elected Sheriffs around the state in opposing the new slate of gun laws being proposed this session. Sheriff Croskey stated in his position that "It is my...
inlander.com
State legislators consider employment protections for cannabis users
Cannabis is legal in Washington, but so is employment discrimination against cannabis users. A new bill in the state Senate looks to address that issue. The bill, Senate Bill 5123, was filed by state Sen. Karen Keiser, a Des Moines Democrat, and had its first public hearing earlier this week. If signed into law, the legislation would add protections for workers who consume cannabis outside of the workplace.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Early Look At Fish-, Wildlife-related Bills Dropped In Olympia
If it’s January, it’s time for the Olympia Outsider™ to rise from hibernation and start pawing around Washington’s seat of power for pieces of proposed fish- and wildlife-related legislation. After a slow preseason, per se, in the form of December prefilings, this week’s gaveling in of...
