Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut CreekVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
"Comfort Food Month" In January Gives Concord Eateries The Chance To Shine, And Residents An Excuse To DineVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Walnut Creek Seniors’ Lunch Café at Temporary New LocationZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
North Beach First Fridays Art Crawl (SF)
On the first Friday of every month, over a dozen North Beach galleries, museums, bars, and restaurants stay open late for a self-guided First Fridays Art Crawl with special events to showcase the ever-growing collections of art and entertainment that diversify North Beach. North Beach, San Francisco. 5 to 9...
Lunar New Year + Kung Fu Demos at City Center Bishop Ranch
City Center at Bishop Ranch invites guests to Alexander Square to kick off the first day of the Lunar New Year celebration with festive Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese dance performances along with popular lion dancing. Guests will also encounter Kung Fu demonstrations and instrumental performances. Red envelopes, symbolizing good wishes and prosperity in the year ahead, will also be distributed to guests with offerings from City Center tenants.
Fort Mason Art Exhibit Sunny A. Smith’s “The Compass Rose” (SF)
Dang! This event has already taken place. The exhibition is free and open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, from 12pm (noon) to 6pm, and Sunday, 11am to 5pm. Gallery 308 is located in Landmark Building A. What do our ancestors pass on to us when they leave behind possessions...
“Daughters of Immigrants” Susanne Pari & Amy Tan in Conversation (SF Main Library)
Bestselling author Amy Tan in conversation with Iranian-American author Susanne Pari on her much-anticipated novel, In the Time of Our History, a story about the universal longing to create a home in this world—and what happens when we let go of how we’ve always been told it should look. Longtime friends Pari and Tan share how their fiction captures the many ways in which women raised by immigrants rebel against familial and societal norms.
Wine Down: “The Bachelor” Premiere Watch Party (SF)
Love “The Bachelor“ franchise? Love to hate it? Well, you just found company and you know it’s always more fun to watch with friends! If you’re not “here to make friends,” Wine Down also has lots of wine, plus fun games and prizes for correctly guessing things like number of kisses, cries, and # of shirtless dudes.
2023 “Hearts in San Francisco” at the Ferry Building (Jan. 25 – Feb. 28)
Join the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center with 24 of the 35 new Hearts in San Francisco Heart Sculptures. Designed by local Bay Area artists, these one-of-a-kind pieces of art will be auctioned off to...
“States of Us” Exhibition Opening w/ Live Music & Screen Printing at The Midway (SF)
“States of Us” is a retrospective exhibition by Benji Straus showcasing multiple collections of the artist’s work over the span of his career. Working namely with pencil, ball point pen & watercolor, Straus expresses human movement and perspective through unique figure studies.
Noontime Concerts at Old St. Mary’s Cathedral w/ Beo String Quartet (SF)
NOONTIME CONCERTS, which provides FREE live musical performances at Old St. Mary’s Cathedral (660 California St., San Francisco) on Tuesdays at lunchtime (12:30 pm) presents BEO String Quartet – San Francisco Debut. PROGRAM:. Missy Mazzoli:Enthusiasm Strategies. Marc Mellits: Waniyetu. Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No.1 in F Major,...
26th Annual MLK Day 2023 Volunteer Event & Civil Rights Film Day (Oakland)
We extend this very special invitation to our beloved donors, volunteers and customers for this special annual event on Monday, January 16th, 2023. Join us for historic films and rare footage featuring powerful leaders of the Civil Rights and Black Power Movements as we remember those on whose shoulders we stand today.
“SF DJ Collective” Dance Party at Skylark Bar (Mission Dist.)
SF DJ Collective was founded in September 2022 with a mission to elevate and spread positivity in the community through music. The Collective is made up of Bay Area underground DJs that play an assortment of genres. Come dance, vibe and support your local artists!. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
Diversity Film Series: Childcare in America: ‘Through the Night’ (Oakland)
Ellen Driscoll Playhouse, | 325 Highland Avenue near the corner of Oakland avenue, Piedmont, CA 94611. “Through the Night” is an intimate cinema verite portrait of working mothers whose lives intersect at a 24-hour daycare center: a mother working the overnight shift at a pediatric hospital, another holding 3 jobs to support her family and the woman who cares for their children whose parents have nowhere else to turn.
Check Out Chinatown’s New Bruce Lee Lantern
San Francisco’s Chinatown has some brand new illuminating art, and there’s one very unique lantern that honors Bruce Lee. Lantern Stories: San Francisco is a new public art installation of 29 illustrated lanterns by award-winning interdisciplinary artist Yu-Wen Wu was installed in October 2022 and illuminates San Francisco Chinatown’s history, culture, and community. Creating a luminous canopy on the 600 block of Grant Avenue, the lanterns relate the long and fraught history and legacy of Chinese immigration in the U.S. They feature images of actor Bruce Lee, author Amy Tan, journalist Helen Zia, pioneer restaurateur Cecilia Chang and others.
“Fight the Sunday Scaries” with Meditation and Donuts (SF)
Fight the Sunday Scaries with Meditation and Donuts. The Sunday Scaries are the fears and internal gloom that can overcome us on Sundays, when the impending doom of Monday is right around the corner. Come explore some ancient but very relevant wisdom techniques we can use to deal with any kind of fear.
Western Addition Cleanup w/ Free Sandwich + Drink for Volunteers (SF)
Help us clean up in the Western Addition neighborhood. Meet at Limoncello (1400 Sutter St). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for a free sandwich and drink, and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
111 Minna Gallery + Seventh Son Tattoo Unveils “Year Of The Tiger” Group Show (SF)
111 Minna Gallery is excited to invite you to our latest art exhibition curated by legendary owner and founder of Seventh Son Tattoo founder – Luke Stewart. Read his invite and show explanation below:. Seventh Son Tattoo is hosting ‘Year of the Tiger,’ a collective exhibit featuring tiger-themed artwork...
Direct Action Everywhere 10th Anniversary Day of Action in the Park (Oakland)
January marks the 10th anniversary of Direct Action Everywhere’s first ever disruption of a place that normalizes violence. To commemorate and carry on with the mission, we’ll pay homage to that first action with a powerful poetry disruption on Saturday, January 21st, followed by an awesome DxE 10th birthday celebration party at nearby Omni Commons. Please wear non animal rights clothing so as not to be spotted too soon and join us in amplifying the silenced voices of animals suffering and dying every minute through nonviolent direct action and community building to kick off the next ten years of the fight for revolutionary social and political change for animals!
