January marks the 10th anniversary of Direct Action Everywhere’s first ever disruption of a place that normalizes violence. To commemorate and carry on with the mission, we’ll pay homage to that first action with a powerful poetry disruption on Saturday, January 21st, followed by an awesome DxE 10th birthday celebration party at nearby Omni Commons. Please wear non animal rights clothing so as not to be spotted too soon and join us in amplifying the silenced voices of animals suffering and dying every minute through nonviolent direct action and community building to kick off the next ten years of the fight for revolutionary social and political change for animals!

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO