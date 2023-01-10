Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
San Jose Museum of Art Free Community Day: Lunar New Year (2023)
Join SJMA and welcome the year of the Rabbit, or in Vietnam, the year of the Cat, with artmaking activities, cultural demonstrations, and live performances. This contemporary celebration honors Lunar New Year traditions commemorated both around the globe and here in San José. Explore and create with family and friends during this multigenerational program.
Check Out Chinatown’s New Bruce Lee Lantern
San Francisco’s Chinatown has some brand new illuminating art, and there’s one very unique lantern that honors Bruce Lee. Lantern Stories: San Francisco is a new public art installation of 29 illustrated lanterns by award-winning interdisciplinary artist Yu-Wen Wu was installed in October 2022 and illuminates San Francisco Chinatown’s history, culture, and community. Creating a luminous canopy on the 600 block of Grant Avenue, the lanterns relate the long and fraught history and legacy of Chinese immigration in the U.S. They feature images of actor Bruce Lee, author Amy Tan, journalist Helen Zia, pioneer restaurateur Cecilia Chang and others.
“Memorias Grabadas” Imprinted Memories Solo Art Show (Richmond)
Niad Art Center is pleased to present a solo exhibition of prints by one of Niad’s founding facilitators Andrés Cisneros-Galindo. Cisneros-Galindo has worked as a printmaker for several decades and created a body of work that narrates his experiences having lived in both Mexico and California. From depictions of figures from Mesoamaerican mythology, to representations of the struggle for social justice, to documentations of personalities the artist has encountered. Each work in this exhibition is embedded in ink and story, offering a deeper look into the printmaking practice of Andrés Cisneros-Galindo.
“States of Us” Exhibition Opening w/ Live Music & Screen Printing at The Midway (SF)
“States of Us” is a retrospective exhibition by Benji Straus showcasing multiple collections of the artist’s work over the span of his career. Working namely with pencil, ball point pen & watercolor, Straus expresses human movement and perspective through unique figure studies.
“SF DJ Collective” Dance Party Takeover at Le Petite Paris
SF DJ Collective was founded in September 2022 with a mission to elevate and spread positivity in the community through music. The Collective is made up of Bay Area underground DJs that play an assortment of genres. Come dance, vibe and support your local artists!. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
Shawn Huckins “If I’m Home, Find Me Here” Art Opening (SF)
Our relationship with cloth is visceral and primal — we are swaddled in it at birth and aside from a caregiver’s embrace, fabric is our first experience with touch and comfort. Who of us, in times of turmoil, has not pulled the covers over our head, or wrapped ourselves in a loved one’s shirt, sweater, or scarf? To be covered is to be comforted, protected, and hidden. To wit, cloak is both a garment and an action to shield from sight.
SF’s “Esprit Park” Is Getting a Huge Makeover After 40 Years
Esprit Park was built as a private, corporate park in 1982 and transferred to San Francisco’s Recreation and Park Department in 2001. The park is an urban oasis, connecting the neighborhood to nature within an urban environment. As Dogpatch transitions to a high-density residential neighborhood, the park is experiencing an increased level of use by all — adults, children, and dogs.
“SF DJ Collective” Dance Party at Skylark Bar (Mission Dist.)
SF DJ Collective was founded in September 2022 with a mission to elevate and spread positivity in the community through music. The Collective is made up of Bay Area underground DJs that play an assortment of genres. Come dance, vibe and support your local artists!. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
San Francisco Tape Music Festival (Jan 13-15)
America’s only festival devoted to the performance of audio works projected in three-dimensional space, The San Francisco Tape Music Festival features four distinct concerts of classic audio art and new fixed media compositions by 46 local and international composers. Hear members of the SF Tape Music Collective, along with guest composers, shape the sound live over a pristine surround system (24 high-end loudspeakers) with the audience seated in complete darkness. It’s a unique opportunity to experience music forming – literally – around you.
Self Love & Healing Vendors Market (Vallejo)
Get a jump start on your new year resolutions at the first ever, Self Love & Healing Market of Vallejo. Here you will find over 30 vendors that’ll be joining us from all over Northern California. It’s time to gather all of your closest friends, enjoy a day of...
Western Addition Cleanup w/ Free Sandwich + Drink for Volunteers (SF)
Help us clean up in the Western Addition neighborhood. Meet at Limoncello (1400 Sutter St). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for a free sandwich and drink, and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
Napa’s Lighted Art Festival is Back for 2023 (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)
The Napa Lighted Art Festival is a celebration of creative arts, technology and lights, and supports innovative techniques using light and light technologies as a growing art medium. This walkable outdoor experience is free in Downtown Napa featuring 10 lighted art sculptures for five weeks and projection artwork on three iconic downtown buildings for the first nine nights of the festival. Bring the family and experience the magic of lighted art at the 2023 Napa Lighted Art Festival.
26th Annual MLK Day 2023 Volunteer Event & Civil Rights Film Day (Oakland)
We extend this very special invitation to our beloved donors, volunteers and customers for this special annual event on Monday, January 16th, 2023. Join us for historic films and rare footage featuring powerful leaders of the Civil Rights and Black Power Movements as we remember those on whose shoulders we stand today.
Dub Mission Reunion with DJ Sep, Vinnie Esparza and Maneesh the Twister (SF)
It’s a reunion! Come join us for drinks, see old friends, and hear some good music, Dub Mission style. One night only! 21+ RSVP. Dub Mission is one of the longest-running reggae parties in the world. Showcasing dub, roots reggae, and dancehall in the San Francisco Bay Area regularly from 1996 to 2019, the party has been voted Bay Area’s Best Reggae Club five times: in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Dub Mission featured artists from all over the world, including The Scientist, Mad Professor & the Ariwa Sound System, Mungo’s Hi Fi with Soom T and Solo Banton, Adrian Sherwood & the ON-U Sound System, Tippa Irie and Saxon Sound System, Prince Fatty Sound System, Radikal Guru, Zion Train, Twilight Circus Dub Sound System, DJ Vadim and many others. www.dubmission.com.
“Circus of Sin 2020” Unlucky New Years Burlesque/Variety Show (San Jose)
On FRIDAY THE 13TH everyone gets Unlucky! Kick off the nightmare hellscape that is 2020ptIII with an amazing burlesque variety show, FREE, at The ‘Van in San Jose with a livestream on our TWITCH so no one has to miss out on the Madness and Butts! So bring your friends, bring some leafy green foldin money for tips and raffle tickets, and we cannot wait to get unlucky with all you wonderful Sinners real soon! ::)
“Fight the Sunday Scaries” with Meditation and Donuts (SF)
Fight the Sunday Scaries with Meditation and Donuts. The Sunday Scaries are the fears and internal gloom that can overcome us on Sundays, when the impending doom of Monday is right around the corner. Come explore some ancient but very relevant wisdom techniques we can use to deal with any kind of fear.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Bay Area Tour (January 2023)
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Bay Area Tour (January 2023) The wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2023 tour of the West by rolling back into The Bay Area for two stops in January!. Fremont: Saturday, 1/14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pacific Commons near Koja...
Direct Action Everywhere 10th Anniversary Day of Action in the Park (Oakland)
January marks the 10th anniversary of Direct Action Everywhere’s first ever disruption of a place that normalizes violence. To commemorate and carry on with the mission, we’ll pay homage to that first action with a powerful poetry disruption on Saturday, January 21st, followed by an awesome DxE 10th birthday celebration party at nearby Omni Commons. Please wear non animal rights clothing so as not to be spotted too soon and join us in amplifying the silenced voices of animals suffering and dying every minute through nonviolent direct action and community building to kick off the next ten years of the fight for revolutionary social and political change for animals!
Presentation: History of BART at San Mateo County History Museum
The San Mateo County History Museum will present authors Michael Healy and John King who will speak about the history of Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) on January 21 at 1 p.m. The lecture will take place in the Museum’s historic Courtroom A. This presentation is part of the Museum’s Courthouse Docket program sponsored by the Cypress Lawn Heritage Foundation.
Discount Department Store Ross Closes SF Store
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that discount department store Ross Dress for Less has closed one of its San Francisco stores located at 5200 Geary Blvd. A sign was posted on its doors announcing its closing up shop on January 10, 2023. The retail giant is also downsizing its Dublin headquarters. Two and half floors of its Tri-Valley headquarters are for lease.
