talentrecap.com

Viviana Rossi Delivers Fiery Aerial Act in Leaked ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Performance

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars shared an early release performance from Monday night’s new episode, featuring Season 17’s daring aerialist Viviana Rossi. The judges were blown away by Rossi’s dangerous routine. Viviana Rossi Performs in AGT: All-Stars Early Release. Rossi is a gymnastics champion from Spain who...
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Alum Brooke Simpson Set to Star in ‘1776’ National Tour

The National tour of the Award-winning musical 1776 is about to take place this year with a line of star-studded cast members. America’s Got Talent season 16 finalist Brooke Simpson is one of the singers of the highly anticipated event. Simpson also did incredibly well with her run in The Voice, finishing as the second runner-up of season 13.
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
talentrecap.com

Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson Collaborate on New Popcorn Flavor

Former The Voice coach Nick Jonas appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week to share that he collaborated with the host on a new popcorn flavor. Jonas, along with his brothers and their friend Rob Gorbowsky, has a brand called Rob’s Popcorn. Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson Announce New...
IndieWire

2023 Oscars: Has ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Done Enough to Win Over VFX Voters?

“Avatar: the Way of Water” is too much of a juggernaut to lose the VFX Oscar — and senior VFX supervisor Joe Letteri from Wētā FX made a persuasive case for why it’s the frontrunner during Saturday’s “bake-off” at the Academy Museum, where Visual Effects Branch members watched presentations and Q&A sessions that will help determine the five nominees set to be announced January 24. Instead, the big question surrounding the category has been whether or not the high-flying “Top Gun: Maverick” has the right stuff to get nominated: Its VFX team, led by production supervisor Ryan Tudhope, was under...
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Premiere Date Revealed

After weeks of anticipation, Fox finally announced the premiere date of The Masked Singer season nine. The show is the network’s most well-known unscripted series up to date, so it’s no surprise that fans are extremely excited for its release. Fox Announces Premiere Date of The Masked Singer...

