James Genandt, president of Manhattan Area Technical College, urged Kansas House members to increase state funding to enable greater investment in academic facilities and equipment at the state's seven technical colleges. He said technical education offers the "most rapid, direct" return on investment. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
Bryce Kevin Brobst, 59, of Hiawatha, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling esophageal cancer initially diagnosed in May 2020. Bryce was born in Beloit, Kansas, on Dec. 6, 1963, to Marvin Wendell and Carol Jean (Hackett) Brobst.
Comments / 0