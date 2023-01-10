ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Teachers union says ‘many needs’ left unaddressed by new school budget

With work sessions and a budget hearing on the calendar for January, progress is being made toward finalizing school superintendent Monifa McKnight’s $3.15 billion recommended operating budget. While Board of Education members have yet to publicly offer an opinion on the proposed budget introduced Dec. 19, the county teachers’ union has raised several points of contention.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11

Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Outgoing Baltimore County state delegate hit with mortgage fraud lawsuit

Jay Jalisi calls the charges that he deceived a Bethesda title company “crazy.”. Charges of fraud, unjust enrichment and breach of contract in a real estate deal marks the latest controversy to swirl around an outgoing Baltimore County delegate. Hasan M. “Jay” Jalisi, whose eight years representing the Randallstown-Reisterstown...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Health Officer Provides Update on COVID-19

Montgomery County’s new health officer, Dr. Kisha Davis says one of her top priorities is keeping COVID-19 under control. She said she wants to build upon the success of her predecessors and keep county residents safe. Since Thanksgiving, the county has seen a spike in cases. Davis spoke with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

No shared water bowls, no boarding: As canine flu cases increase, county officials offer guidance

Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by several veterinary practices in Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., area. The disease is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious, according to a county news release. The symptoms include cough, runny nose, eye discharge, fever, lethargy and poor appetite.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
FREDERICK, MD
visithowardcounty.com

What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene

Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates

Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school

—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Williamsport Woman Killed While Crossing The Street

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (BW)- A Williamsport woman was struck and killed by a truck on Monday, Jan. 9. She was identified as 72-year-old Sally Ann Redding. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that Redding was crossing the 300 block of East Potomac Street shortly before 6 a.m. when she was hit.
WILLIAMSPORT, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy