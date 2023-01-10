Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Chick-Fil-A at The Dulles Town Center Closed PermanentlyMadocDulles, VA
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Anne Arundel County Public Schools dealing with vacancies
Students are halfway through the school year and school systems like Anne Arundel County Public Schools are still experiencing major staff shortages.
bethesdamagazine.com
Teachers union says ‘many needs’ left unaddressed by new school budget
With work sessions and a budget hearing on the calendar for January, progress is being made toward finalizing school superintendent Monifa McKnight’s $3.15 billion recommended operating budget. While Board of Education members have yet to publicly offer an opinion on the proposed budget introduced Dec. 19, the county teachers’ union has raised several points of contention.
WTOP
Superintendent: 3 Loudoun Co. schools didn’t inform students of National Merit recognition
Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia is working to standardized its process for notifying students of National Merit recognition, after three high schools took longer to notify National Merit “Commended Scholars.”. Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith told the school board Tuesday night that 14 of 17 county high schools did...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11
Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo (Frederick County): High School Staff Member Assaulted by Student During Fight on Tuesday Morning
Per the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office: Today at approximately 11:30 a.m., a fight occurred in the Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria. Several students were involved in the incident that stemmed from a recent verbal conflict. A FCSO School Resource Officer as well as additional deputies responded. While intervening...
baltimorebrew.com
Outgoing Baltimore County state delegate hit with mortgage fraud lawsuit
Jay Jalisi calls the charges that he deceived a Bethesda title company “crazy.”. Charges of fraud, unjust enrichment and breach of contract in a real estate deal marks the latest controversy to swirl around an outgoing Baltimore County delegate. Hasan M. “Jay” Jalisi, whose eight years representing the Randallstown-Reisterstown...
lhslance.org
“A slap to the face”: Teachers resist proposed FCPS grading policy
Imagine studying for hours on end for the biggest test of the semester. The test begins, and you immediately start scribbling down your answers. The time ticks down and students turn in their tests until one student is left. The student sits quietly at their seat, only writing their name...
Student assaults school staffer during cafeteria fight in Frederick County, sheriff's office says
FREDERICK, Md. — A teenager is facing charges after the sheriff's office said the student assaulted a staffer at a Frederick County school on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a fight broke out in the Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria. The sheriff's office said several students were involved in...
WTOP
Frederick Co. students expected to have up to 3 virtual learning days for inclement weather
Students in Frederick County, Maryland, are expected to have up to three virtual learning days in the event of inclement weather for the remainder of the school year. The virtual learning days will be asynchronous, meaning there won’t be live instruction by teachers and students will complete tasks independently.
Williamsport one of several rural Maryland communities on the rebound
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — The pandemic took its toll on small businesses just about everywhere. It has been a rough road to recovery for most. Williamsport is one of several Maryland communities on the rebound. A new $15 million National Park Service headquarters is helping. The Conococheague aqueduct was also just rebuilt. “We’ve […]
alxnow.com
Notes: New bill could kill snow days in Virginia for good
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 5:06 pm. 🚨 You need to know. A new bill could mean...
WDTV
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two drug trafficking organizations with ties to West Virginia have been dismantled by separate federal indictments, officials said. The two Baltimore-based organizations supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. They were dismantled...
mymcmedia.org
County Health Officer Provides Update on COVID-19
Montgomery County’s new health officer, Dr. Kisha Davis says one of her top priorities is keeping COVID-19 under control. She said she wants to build upon the success of her predecessors and keep county residents safe. Since Thanksgiving, the county has seen a spike in cases. Davis spoke with...
bethesdamagazine.com
No shared water bowls, no boarding: As canine flu cases increase, county officials offer guidance
Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by several veterinary practices in Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., area. The disease is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious, according to a county news release. The symptoms include cough, runny nose, eye discharge, fever, lethargy and poor appetite.
wfmd.com
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
WTOP
‘You need to ticket the hell out of this county’: Debate heats up over Montgomery Co. speed cameras
Drivers and pedestrians in Montgomery County, Maryland, aired out their frustrations over traffic enforcement during a public forum Monday night. Many said protecting pedestrians was a top concern while others took aim at the county’s speed camera program. The forum was hosted by the county’s Policing Advisory Commission.
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school
—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
wfmd.com
Williamsport Woman Killed While Crossing The Street
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (BW)- A Williamsport woman was struck and killed by a truck on Monday, Jan. 9. She was identified as 72-year-old Sally Ann Redding. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that Redding was crossing the 300 block of East Potomac Street shortly before 6 a.m. when she was hit.
