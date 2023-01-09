ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

vegas24seven.com

“Burgers, Fries & Shakes, Oh My!”: Winnie & Ethel’s Hosts First Pop-Up of the Year at eat. in Downtown Las Vegas

“Burgers, Fries & Shakes, Oh My!” themed Winnie & Ethel’s Pop-Up in Anticipation of Their Spring Opening in Booming Downtown Las Vegas. Winnie & Ethel’s debuts their first pop-up since winning Dapper Companies contest – “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway, an ode to American culinary classics for a sneak taste preview of their 1940’s inspired diner opening later this year in the Huntridge Shopping Center!
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson

The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson. The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails and more.
HENDERSON, NV
AREA15 Announces Immersive Experiences, Promotions for Jan. 2023

Frequency Breathwork at AREA15. (Artwork Courtesy of AREA15/Bright Light Digital Art) AREA15 ANNOUNCES IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES, PROMOTIONS FOR. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to enjoy an array of brand-new events, promotions and experiences this January. BLASTOYZ: Live in the Portal.

