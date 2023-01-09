Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The worlds first color changing vehicle was just unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las VegasEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Big Eats During the Big Game as Sickies Garage in Town Square Hosts Super Sunday Viewing Party
Big Eats During the Big Game as Sickies Garage in Town Square Hosts Super Sunday Viewing Party with Special Game Day Menu. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews, located in Town Square Las Vegas. WHAT:. Since opening right in time for football season in 2020, Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews in...
“Burgers, Fries & Shakes, Oh My!”: Winnie & Ethel’s Hosts First Pop-Up of the Year at eat. in Downtown Las Vegas
“Burgers, Fries & Shakes, Oh My!” themed Winnie & Ethel’s Pop-Up in Anticipation of Their Spring Opening in Booming Downtown Las Vegas. Winnie & Ethel’s debuts their first pop-up since winning Dapper Companies contest – “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway, an ode to American culinary classics for a sneak taste preview of their 1940’s inspired diner opening later this year in the Huntridge Shopping Center!
Baller Dream Foundation and Circa Resort & Casino to Host Celebrity Poker Tournament, April 28-30
BALLER DREAM FOUNDATION AND CIRCA RESORT & CASINO TO HOST CELEBRITY POKER TOURNAMENT, APRIL 28-30 Three-Day Weekend Experience Hosted by Hall of Fame Pitcher Greg Maddux to Benefit Young Warriors Battling Cancer. The Baller Dream Foundation will join downtown Las Vegas’ Circa Resort & Casino for a celebrity poker tournament...
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson. The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails and more.
House of Blues Opens Reservations for Big Game Viewing Parties in the Music Hall, Restaurant & Bar, and VIP Style in Foundation Room
RESERVATIONS OPEN FOR SUPER SUNDAY FOOTBALL VIEWING. AT HOUSE OF BLUES MUSIC HALL, RESTAURANT & BAR, AND FOUNDATION ROOM. House of Blues Knows How to Party with All-You-Can-Eat and Drink Packages and VIP Viewings of the Big Game. Fans may be used to seeing Carlos Santana or their favorite rock...
AREA15 Announces Immersive Experiences, Promotions for Jan. 2023
Frequency Breathwork at AREA15. (Artwork Courtesy of AREA15/Bright Light Digital Art) AREA15 ANNOUNCES IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES, PROMOTIONS FOR. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to enjoy an array of brand-new events, promotions and experiences this January. BLASTOYZ: Live in the Portal.
Station Casinos to Host Hiring Event for Upcoming Pool Season and Newly Announced Rouge Room
STATION CASINOS TO HOST HIRING EVENT FOR UPCOMING POOL SEASON AND NEWLY ANNOUNCED ROUGE ROOM. Beginning Thursday, Feb. 2, Station Casinos will host a three-day hiring event for several positions at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa and Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino for the upcoming pool season.
Celebrate National Blueberry Pancake Day Jan. 28 with Hash House A Go Go and support Grant A Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center
HASH HOUSE A GO GO CELEBRATES NATIONAL BLUEBERRY PANCAKE DAY. TO GRANT A GIFT AUTISM FOUNDATION – ACKERMAN CENTER. $1 of every blueberry pancake sold January 28th and 29th will be donated in support. WHAT: Hash House A Go Go is celebrating National Blueberry Pancake Day (officially on January...
