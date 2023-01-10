Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
13abc.com
Coffee Quest returns to NW Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coffee Quest is making its return to northwest Ohio. Coffee Quest 2023 is taking place from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28. According to organizers, to participate, start at one of the participating locations and grab your Coffee Quest punch card. Then, visit and make a purchase at 20 of the 21 locations during the quest dates, collecting a stamp during each visit.
13abc.com
Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in Toledo to be redeveloped
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Directors of the Lucas County Land Bank has approved The Model Group & ARK Development on Wednesday to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in downtown Toledo. The Model Group is a Cincinnati-based firm that has accomplished major redevelopment projects such as the...
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
crawfordcountynow.com
Longtime Bucyrus car dealership changes hands
BUCYRUS–A longtime new and used car dealership in town is under new management after being sold six months ago. Chevrolet of Bucyrus is now operating the former Mathews Chevrolet Buick, the family-owned dealership at 1885 Marion Road. The sale went through July 26, 2022, according to Tyler Smith, who has taken over as the store’s general manager.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Geer Edibles Family Bakery
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - In Sylvania’s Mayberry Square, there’s a place called Geer Edibles Family Bakery. Tom Geer opened his family bakery during the pandemic after having success at farmer’s markets. They have cookies, donuts, truffles, and more, but it’s the signature peanut brittle that sets this...
13abc.com
COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the state’s recent reports of more than 650,000 households requesting snap benefits this month, the assistance is expected to come to an end. This February, the pandemic allotments for snap benefits will end nationwide. Like several people forced to stretch their budget, Betty Guerrido...
2 Ohio winners in Mega Millions drawing
Two million-dollar winners in the Mega Millions drawing are from Ohio.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-475 near Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash shut down part of I-475 Tuesday morning near Toledo, Ohio. The westbound lanes of I-475 were closed between Exit 16 Talmadge Rd and Exit 14 US-23. The scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
Abandoned Truck Stop: All Alone in Monroe County, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's curious why a truck stop along a busy highway would close down, sit and rot. There's plenty of trucks, cars, and hungry people that go by every day looking for a place to pull over. But, for reasons unknown to us, this place did just that, whether it was for lack of money, not enough customers to sustain, health issues, dangerous conditions...who knows what.
Birchaven Village residents with dementia create art displayed at Mazza Museum
FINDLAY, Ohio — People with dementia living at the Birchaven Village retirement community are taking part in a new enrichment activity: creating their own paintings inspired by children's books. In December, specialists and volunteers with Blanchard Valley Health Systems visited the older people as part of a partnership with...
13abc.com
City of Toledo receiving additional funding for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced Thursday that is it receiving additional funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury for the Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The City says TLCERAP has received an additional $34 million which will allow the rental assistance application portal to...
TPD: Woman reported missing from west Toledo located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have located a woman who was reported missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides.
Man shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2800 block of Eldora Drive at the Hidden Village Square apartment complex about 3:30 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been...
13abc.com
Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
WTOL-TV
An underdog story: Former Seneca County stray goes from sewer squalor to stealing America's hearts
Buddy was rescued after being found living in a rural drainage ditch. His owners hope his story of recovery can inspire more adoptions across the area.
