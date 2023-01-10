ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Coffee Quest returns to NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coffee Quest is making its return to northwest Ohio. Coffee Quest 2023 is taking place from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28. According to organizers, to participate, start at one of the participating locations and grab your Coffee Quest punch card. Then, visit and make a purchase at 20 of the 21 locations during the quest dates, collecting a stamp during each visit.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in Toledo to be redeveloped

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Directors of the Lucas County Land Bank has approved The Model Group & ARK Development on Wednesday to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in downtown Toledo. The Model Group is a Cincinnati-based firm that has accomplished major redevelopment projects such as the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Longtime Bucyrus car dealership changes hands

BUCYRUS–A longtime new and used car dealership in town is under new management after being sold six months ago. Chevrolet of Bucyrus is now operating the former Mathews Chevrolet Buick, the family-owned dealership at 1885 Marion Road. The sale went through July 26, 2022, according to Tyler Smith, who has taken over as the store’s general manager.
BUCYRUS, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Geer Edibles Family Bakery

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - In Sylvania’s Mayberry Square, there’s a place called Geer Edibles Family Bakery. Tom Geer opened his family bakery during the pandemic after having success at farmer’s markets. They have cookies, donuts, truffles, and more, but it’s the signature peanut brittle that sets this...
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the state’s recent reports of more than 650,000 households requesting snap benefits this month, the assistance is expected to come to an end. This February, the pandemic allotments for snap benefits will end nationwide. Like several people forced to stretch their budget, Betty Guerrido...
TOLEDO, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-475 near Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash shut down part of I-475 Tuesday morning near Toledo, Ohio. The westbound lanes of I-475 were closed between Exit 16 Talmadge Rd and Exit 14 US-23. The scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
TOLEDO, OH
98.7 WFGR

Abandoned Truck Stop: All Alone in Monroe County, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's curious why a truck stop along a busy highway would close down, sit and rot. There's plenty of trucks, cars, and hungry people that go by every day looking for a place to pull over. But, for reasons unknown to us, this place did just that, whether it was for lack of money, not enough customers to sustain, health issues, dangerous conditions...who knows what.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Man shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2800 block of Eldora Drive at the Hidden Village Square apartment complex about 3:30 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
FREMONT, OH
WTOL 11

Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
TOLEDO, OH

