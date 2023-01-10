Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
KWQC
Davenport gives final approval to MLK Plaza project
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council approved a final development agreement with the Friends of MLK for the planned MLK plaza on Wednesday. The city is using American Rescue Plan Act funds and an Enhance Iowa Grant to fund part of the $1.1 million dollar project, located next to the MLK Interpretive Center at 501 Brady Street.
KWQC
Progress is coming for the city of Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Building upon the progress already in motion for the City of Rock Island, and in 2023 the city will only get better. City leaders gathered at the Quad City Botanical Center to hold a state of the city address. Mayor Mike Thoms, along with other local officials used the meeting today to expand upon work that began in 2022.
KWQC
Davenport Police recruiting for officers - what does it take?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-Cities marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Monday amid shortages across the ranks. All law enforcement agencies in the Quad-Cities have posted open positions, including all five police departments, and the sheriff’s offices in Scott and Rock Island counties. The Davenport Police Department...
KWQC
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vendor working for Scott County suffered a cyberattack that’s led to land records being unavailable online. Cott Systems Inc., a technology vendor for the Recorder’s Office, had a cyber incident on Dec. 26. But that hasn’t jeopardized data on the county’s system....
Corydon Times-Republican
011223-qc-iowa-robysmith
Smith reiterated promises made on the campaign trail to advocate for tax cuts.
Corydon Times-Republican
Davenport's Roby Smith sworn in as Iowa treasurer
Iowa state Treasurer Roby Smith was formally sworn in to the role at the Iowa Capitol on Wednesday. The former Davenport state senator is the state’s first Republican treasurer in 40 years, taking over for Democrat Michael Fitzgerald after defeating him in the November election. His term officially began Jan. 1.
ourquadcities.com
New Davenport police officers to be sworn in at city council meeting
The Davenport Police Department announced three new officers will be sworn in at the Davenport City Council Meeting on January 11. According to a release, Mayor Mike Matson will swear-in the following Davenport Police Officers:. Alexander Dunagan was born in Des Moines. He graduated from Des Moines East High School...
ourquadcities.com
New indoor theme park coming to Bettendorf
A new indoor theme park is planned for the vacant former Schnucks and Marshalls stores at Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Plaza on Middle Road. Jester FEC (based in Lexington, Ky.) has completed the acquisition of the former Schnucks and Marshalls at Duck Creek Plaza. Construction of a new indoor theme park will begin this spring — the company’s sixth large-scale indoor theme park with go karts, bowling, miniature golf, laser tag, large kids’ zone, and more, according to a Tuesday press release.
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
Morning Amtrak service to resume between Galesburg and Chicago
Amtrak will resume morning train service between Quincy and Chicago — with stops in Galesburg — on Monday, according to its website. The service was suspended on Nov. 16 due to staffing issues. Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at 7:37 a.m. and 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m....
KWQC
Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois
FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
This Beloved QC Pancake House Will Be Opening Two Additional QC Locations
If you love some good old pancakes to start the day, you'll have two new places soon to get them in the QC. Flip's Pancake House, which already has a home in Bettendorf on Competition Drive and one on 27th Street in Moline, is gearing up to open two more locations in the Quad Cities.
Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know
Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
tspr.org
Mayor: Tweets ‘disturbing’ amid ongoing EEOC investigation
Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman quickly took action after learning of homophobic and transphobic tweets that may have come from a council member while the city is dealing with a federal discrimination complaint. TSPR obtained Schwartzman’s Dec. 21 email to the city council via a Freedom of Information Act request.
Davenport Community School District approves new school boundaries
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District voted 'yes' to the approval of new boundaries during Monday, Jan. 9's board meeting. This comes after the district announced it will close three of its elementary schools, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington, by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. But...
977wmoi.com
Q3 Retail Growth Down in Monmouth and Galesburg; 2022 Showed Great Business Expansions
Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer says 2022 was a really good year in expansion for the area:. “The biggest one on the job side was the FCA Packaging deal. This is a manufacturer that is locating in Southwest Galesburg. They are going to create about 100 jobs. In addition to that, we had a couple renewable projects. We had an expansion of Innovative Production USA, which is a company that was originally recruited to the area back in 2020, they just expanded. They make oatmeal, it is a food processing company and then in between those larger projects, we had I think about nine startups that we helped launch last year.”
KBUR
Downtown Burlington Snowman Story Walk
Burlington, IA- Burlington Downtown Partners has announced the Downtown Burlington Snowman Story Walk. Downtown Partners Inc. has partnered with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to bring to life a story about a Snowman into downtown on January 21st, from 10 AM until 2 PM. The free event begins...
rcreader.com
Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, January 11
Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48. $24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!. Click this link to Old School Subscribe now. Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!. "We're the...
Davenport prepares for Icestravaganza with 36,000 pounds of ice
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport is preparing for the 11th annual Icestravaganza on Jan. 13-15; a Downtown Davenport Partnership event that is estimated to bring in more than 10,000 visitors. On Monday, Jan. 9, more than 36,000 pounds of ice were delivered to the Freighthouse Farmer's Market parking lot where,...
Kewanee pastor says he opposes local Pride festival
A Kewanee pastor expressed his “heartfelt concern” to the City Council Monday about a Pride event planned for June in Kewanee. A subcommittee of the city’s Human Relations Commission has set June 10 as the date of the event, which is intended to promote awareness, raise acceptance and form a strong bond with the community, according to committee member August Wolf.
Comments / 0