Agua Caliente is hosting a job fair to fill more than 150 positions

By Jesus Reyes
 2 days ago
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is hosting a job fair in Palm Springs.

The career fair will be held for the much anticipated The Spa atSéc-he. This 40,000-square-foot wellness destination is projected to be one of the most luxurious mineral hot spring spa destinations in the country, and it’s opening in Spring 2023.

More than 150 positions need to be filled.

The job fair will be held at the Cascade Lounge inside Agua Caliente Palm Springs. It will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. You'll receive a $50 Agua Caliente Fuel Gift Card on the first day of employment.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke about the job fair with Robin Stone, the tribe's vice president of Human resources.

The post Agua Caliente is hosting a job fair to fill more than 150 positions appeared first on KESQ .

