Alamosa, CO – On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at approximately 1949 hours, the Alamosa Police Department was dispatched to 131 Market Street (City Market) in regards to a robbery which had just occurred. Upon arrival, they were advised that an individual walked into the store wearing a red, black and white “Levi’s” hooded sweatshirt and a white facemask. The suspect handed the store clerk a note which indicated that he had a gun and was demanding money. The suspect took $972 in random US currency and fled on foot eastbound.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO