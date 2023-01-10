Read full article on original website
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BT's pitch for Mets to use Josh Donaldson as bridge to Manny Machado after Carlos Correa goes to Twins
Brandon Tierney makes his pitch on why the Mets should trade for Josh Donaldson as a stopgap before making a big push for Manny Machado next offseason.
'I was shocked': A Minnesota Twin again, Carlos Correa couldn't believe Giants, Mets deals fell through
Carlos Correa's $200 million deal with the Twins came after agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets came apart.
Casey Stern: "The 'LOL Mets' thing to do would have been to actually go through with the deal anyway"
Casey Stern, host of the “Unfiltered” podcast, joined Ben & Woods on Wednesday morning! Listen here as Casey gives his thoughts on his Mets NOT landing Carlos Correa after a weeks-long saga, which free agent signing surprised him the most, and more!
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Carlos Correa signs 6-year, $200M contract with Twins after Mets talks fizzle, sources say
All things lead back to Minnesota for the star shortstop we once held on a pedestal. This is how much Carlos Correa signed for with the Twins after talks with the Mets fizzed out.
New York Mets trade deadline strategy just got very interesting
The New York Mets seemed to be a team that had everything with Carlos Correa in its lineup. Now, with the shocking news that Correa will not be playing for the Mets in 2023 and beyond after all, things just got a lot more interesting in Queens heading into the season.
Mets could sign former NL MVP?
After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
San Diego Padres Sign 7x All-Star to One Year Deal
The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with designated hitter Nelson Cruz, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Cruz, 42, slashed .234/.314/.651 in 124 games for the Washington Nationals in 2022.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
Yardbarker
Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events
After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
NBC Sports
Phillies roster breakdown after latest set of trades and signings
The Phillies have accomplished pretty much everything they set out to accomplish this offseason, landing their top target in Trea Turner, a mid-rotation starter in Taijuan Walker and three late-inning relievers in Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Matt Strahm. They filled their need for the fourth dependable starter they didn't...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
What is going on in Boston?
3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season
These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
Report: Carlos Correa, Twins in Talks As Mets Contract Stalls
Talks between the star shortstop and Minnesota have reportedly accelerated.
FOX Sports
Why Mets shouldn’t feel bad after Carlos Correa deal falls through
Can the New York Mets still be the best team money can buy?. With the weeks-long possibility that Carlos Correa could be an integral part of a lineup that includes slugger Pete Alonso, switch hitter Francisco Lindor and table setter Brandon Nimmo, the Mets became immediate World Series contenders. That Mets team, the one that planned to park Correa at third base for years to come, was a mighty assembly of perhaps the strongest offense with the highest ceiling in the league.
Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle
The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
New York Mets Reportedly Wanted Trea Turner... As Center Fielder
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Mets were "deadly serious in their interest in Trea Turner to play center field."
