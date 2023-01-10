ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher

The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
ROSS, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mets could sign former NL MVP?

After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder

The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins

The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events

After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Phillies roster breakdown after latest set of trades and signings

The Phillies have accomplished pretty much everything they set out to accomplish this offseason, landing their top target in Trea Turner, a mid-rotation starter in Taijuan Walker and three late-inning relievers in Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Matt Strahm. They filled their need for the fourth dependable starter they didn't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season

These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Why Mets shouldn’t feel bad after Carlos Correa deal falls through

Can the New York Mets still be the best team money can buy?. With the weeks-long possibility that Carlos Correa could be an integral part of a lineup that includes slugger Pete Alonso, switch hitter Francisco Lindor and table setter Brandon Nimmo, the Mets became immediate World Series contenders. That Mets team, the one that planned to park Correa at third base for years to come, was a mighty assembly of perhaps the strongest offense with the highest ceiling in the league.
HAWAII STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle

The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

