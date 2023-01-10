Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: FVD, IFF, CTSH, NEU
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: FVD) where we have detected an approximate $104.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.8% decrease week over week (from 311,940,884 to 309,390,884). Among the largest underlying components of FVD, in trading today International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) is up about 0.1%, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) is off about 1.4%, and NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) is lower by about 1.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the FVD Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of FVD, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
NASDAQ
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
NASDAQ
AMD vs. Nvidia vs. Intel: Which Stock Could Get the Biggest Boost From New Data Center Chips?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) MI300, Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Falcon Shores, and Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Grace Hopper Superchip, which are the next generation of chips entering the data center market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2023: NATI,WIT,SMTC,SPCE
Technology stocks were edging higher late in Friday trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both adding 0.3%. In company news, National Instruments (NATI) jumped over 16% on Friday after the software firm said its board of directors has begun a review of its strategic alternatives in a bid to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company. The company also approved a limited rights plan expiring in one year to thwart an unwanted takeover offer.
NASDAQ
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index of 30 of the most elite businesses on the planet. But not all of these businesses' underlying stocks have delivered similar results over the past decade. A $10,000 investment in health insurer UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in December 2012 would have been...
NASDAQ
Is Clorox an Excellent Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy?
Clorox (NYSE: CLX) offers investors steady dividend payments along with a potential for capital gains. Let's take a closer look at this defensive stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023. 10 stocks we like better than Clorox.
NASDAQ
Is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
NASDAQ
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Up 40% in 3 Months: More Upside Left?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL has been benefiting from digital initiatives, expanded onboard offerings and fleet expansion efforts. Also, the rise in close-in bookings and better-than-expected load factors have been driving sales improvement over the last few quarters. Shares of Royal Caribbean have surged 40% in the past three months...
NASDAQ
Will LendingClub (LC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering LendingClub (LC), which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This company that connects borrowers and lenders online has seen a nice streak of...
NASDAQ
TCBI September 15th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI) saw new options begin trading today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 245 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TCBI options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
IX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Orix Corp (Symbol: IX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.97, changing hands as high as $83.05 per share. Orix Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down More Than 60% to Buy Before They Start Soaring
In many ways, 2022 was a year like no other -- and not in a good way. Supply chain issues resulting from COVID-19, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the worst year on Wall Street since the Great Recession wreaked havoc on investor portfolios. All three major market indexes plunged...
NASDAQ
Qualcomm Continues to Hover Near Its 52-Week Low. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Even though chip manufacturer Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) produced solid revenue and profits in fiscal 2022, nervous investors dropped the stock by 40% last year. The company has fallen out of favor on Wall Street as demand for its primary product has declined. The good news is that industry experts expect...
NASDAQ
21% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested In Just 5 Bank Stocks
Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) maintains a stock portfolio currently valued at more than $323 billion, which it built up over many years of investing. Berkshire invests in stocks across a variety of different sectors, including technology, insurance, and telecommunications. But Buffett and Berkshire always had a spot in their portfolio for bank stocks, and Berkshire Hathaway even owned a bank once upon a time.
NASDAQ
Why Asbury Automotive (ABG) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), which belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When...
NASDAQ
3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade
A decade is a long time to maintain a fast pace of growth. Yet it's not impossible to find businesses that can grow at above-average rates for 10 years or more, buoyed by their strong competitive advantages. These stocks can deliver fortune-building gains to their shareholders. Here are three competitively...
Comments / 0