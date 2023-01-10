Read full article on original website
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Okpara steps up in increased roleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delaware Gazette
City, ODOT set to tackle Point
Preparations for the highly-anticipated Point Improvements Project are nearing completion following Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council. During the meeting, council approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Tom Homan to enter into a contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for the construction of the project. With the contract in place, the project has now entered the bidding stage to decide who will lead the construction.
columbusmessenger.com
Town hall can serve as warming center
When severe winter weather knocks out power, Mount Sterling town hall, 1 S. London St., is open to residents as a warming station. Madison County Sheriff Deputy Jack Dill shared this information at the Jan. 9 village council meeting during discussion about the winter storm that hit the area the weekend of Dec. 23.
City investigating possible illegal rental property situation following homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is now looking into Tuesday’s homicide at an Oak Street property to determine whether the owner was operating the unit as a short-term rental illegally. Police confirm 30-year-old Clayden McNeil was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the doorway of...
Delaware Gazette
Edge Adventure Park proposed in Westerville
There will be a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, regarding the proposed Edge Adventure Park in Westerville. The meeting will be held in the Community Center’s multi-purpose rooms, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville. The park would be in a wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland...
columbusmessenger.com
Jackson Township renews participation in TEMS program
The Jackson Township Fire Department has been authorized to continue a program that enables their personnel to be on-scene with the Grove City Division of Police when their officers are called to respond to high-risk situations. At its regular meeting last month, the township board of trustees unanimously approved the...
columbusmessenger.com
Demolition project could start as soon as Jan. 27
Demolition of the old school, gymnasium, and boiler room owned by the city of London could start as soon as Jan. 27. City administrators recently met with Excavating of Ohio to discuss the project schedule. The city’s youth basketball program, which uses the old gym, wraps up on Jan. 14. The week of Jan. 23, the excavating company will bring in equipment, put up fencing, and prepare for demolition.
Ousted Columbus Civilian Police Review Board Member Tells All
Gambit Aragon says they were punished for speaking out about police involvement with an extremist group.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle residential fire in Washington Court House
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Washington Court House. The call came around 11:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the fire was in the attic of a home at 1123 South Main Street. Upon arrival, crews could see smoke coming...
cwcolumbus.com
Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire at Captain D’s in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a reported fire at Captain D’s, located at 25050 Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., Thursday, with a 9-1-1 caller reporting smoke coming from the ceiling of the restaurant. Additional assistance from...
Students at Big Walnut HS walk out over proposed book ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 100 students at Big Walnut High School walked out in unison on Thursday in protest over a proposed book ban. Supporters of the book's removal say author John Green's book, "Looking for Alaska" is not appropriate reading for students. “We are telling the board...
Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week
Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
Suspect in Blendon Township shooting confessed to crime in 911 calls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple 911 calls reveal a man, who is accused of fatally shooting a woman in a shopping center parking lot, made calls to police where he admitted to shooting her. Rodney Perry, 29, was charged with murder for allegedly shooting 24-year-old Amara Jones in the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
columbusmessenger.com
City of Groveport gets financial rating upgrade; plus other Groveport news
The city of Groveport’s financial practices have resulted in a significant positive upgrade in its debt rating from Moody’s Investors Service. Moody’s Investors Service is the bond credit rating business of Moody’s Corporation that provides international financial research on bonds issued by commercial and government entities. The company recently upgraded the city of Groveport’s issuer rating general obligation limited tax (GOLT) by two steps from A2, which is an upper medium grade, to Aa3, which is a high grade.
columbusmessenger.com
City attorney shuts down Hilltop drug house
Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced on Jan. 10 that the city of Columbus obtained an emergency court order to board up a drug house in the Hilltop, the city’s first in 2023. The property has been connected to a multitude of police runs and complaints related to drug trafficking, violence, shootings, and even a fentanyl-related overdose death of a 1-year-old child. Columbus Police executed an order to board up the property at 70 S. Harris Ave.
WSYX ABC6
Scene cleared after backpack with wires found at Chase Bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bank in Hilliard was evacuated Wednesday morning after a backpack with wires was found, police said. The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the scene at Chase Bank located along Hilliard Rome Road to investigate. Hilliard Rome Road was closed at Renner Road...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe shooter found hiding in homeless camp, case investigated as a homicide
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The suspect in a shooting outside of a hotel in Chillicothe was found hiding in a local homeless camp. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted in the search for the shooter Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a call went out regarding one person being shot outside of the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street.
pv-magazine-usa.com
BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta
Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
