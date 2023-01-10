ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

EPA to award $100M to boost environmental justice programs

By MATTHEW DALY
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBMwF_0kA4Tv3u00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday it is awarding $100 million in competitive grants for projects that advance environmental justice in communities disproportionately affected by industrial pollution and other hazards.

The funding, established through the 2022 climate and health law signed by President Joe Biden, marks the largest environmental justice grants the agency has ever offered. The projects are among the first from an expected $3 billion in block grants targeting underserved communities authorized under the new law.

The program will be overseen by EPA's new office of environmental justice and external civil rights, which EPA Administrator Michael Regan created last year. The office includes more than 200 staff members at EPA headquarters and in 10 U.S. regions.

“Since day one, President Biden pledged to prioritize environmental justice and equity for all, and EPA is at the heart of delivering on that mission,” Regan said.

The funding announced Tuesday "is a key step that will help build strong partnerships with communities across the country and move us closer to realizing a more just and equitable future for all,” Regan said.

Grant applications are due April 10, with projects expected to begin as soon as October, EPA said.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat who co-chairs the Senate's environmental justice caucus, said the grants will "help deliver results for environmental justice communities that have been ignored for too long,'' including Chicago's South Side and an industrial area in Louisiana often nicknamed "Cancer Alley." The region includes dozens of chemical plants, refineries, fertilizer plants and other industrial sites that have long polluted air and water and caused health problems to nearby residents.

Access to clean air and clean water is more than an environmental issue, Duckworth said: "It’s a matter of health and safety, systemic racism and persistent discrimination against those in low-income communities. Every American deserves access to clean air and water — no matter their ZIP code, the color of their skin or the size of their paycheck.''

The EPA said it will provide $30 million in direct grants to community-based nonprofit organizations and partners, with $5 million reserved for small community-based groups with five or fewer full-time employees.

The program also will provide $70 million in funding to states, local governments and federally recognized tribes.

The EPA awarded $53.4 million in grants in November to enhance air quality monitoring near chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites. The grants were funded by the climate law and a coronavirus relief plan approved by Congress in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country's emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Airlines back more spending, staff to fix failed FAA system

DALLAS — (AP) — Airline executives bristled last year when government officials, led by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, blamed the carriers for causing thousands of flight cancellations and mistreating their customers. The shoe is on the other foot now after a technology outage at the Federal Aviation Administration...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Feds finalize tighter regulations on gun stabilizing braces

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department is finalizing tighter regulations on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces, a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the devices were used in mass shootings in recent years. The rule, formalized Friday, was one of several steps Biden...
COLORADO STATE
WSB Radio

DHS policy protects migrant workers in labor investigations

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security on Friday announced a process by which migrant workers who witness or are victims of workplace labor violations can apply for protection from deportation, in a development applauded by labor and rights advocates who say it will protect migrant workers who expose abusive working conditions.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS New York

Mayor Adams heads to U.S. southern border

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is heading to the U.S southern border on Saturday as he seeks assistance in dealing with a record number of migrants arriving in New York City. Friday, the mayor asked Gov. Kathy Hochul for help housing the asylum seekers, saying shelters are bursting at the seams from the endless flow of migrant buses.Adams said the city has reached a breaking point: more than 3,000 asylum seekers arrived this past week, including 835 on Thursday, the highest single-day total yet. "What is happening in El Paso, Houston, Washington, Chicago, New York, it is unfair. It's unfair to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
116K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy