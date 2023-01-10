Read full article on original website
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford Council questions taxable gift policy
SAFFORD — The Safford City Council begrudgingly approved a change to city policy when it comes to gifts to employees. The policy reflects requirements of the IRS and the state of Arizona when it comes to declaring as taxable income the value of some — but not all — gifts.
gilavalleycentral.net
Economic development efforts surge with Safford Airport opening land lease opportunities
SAFFORD — Diversifying the local economy took a giant step forward with the Safford City Council’s unanimous decision to begin leasing land at the airport. The resolution sets the city’s leasing policy, while ensuring leasing conforms to the FAA-approved Airport Layout Plan. While there will be effort...
gilavalleycentral.net
Freeport grants GCRC funds for building renovations
SAFFORD — Improvements to buildings in Safford’s Downtown are getting a helping hand from the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation. On Wednesday, Sean Wenham, Community Development manager for Freeport, presented Great Communities Resource Center (GCRC) with a Community Investment Fund grant for $75,000 to be used for ongoing renovation of retail buildings on Safford’s Main Street.
gilavalleycentral.net
Thatcher’s Jenny Howard appointed to ADOT Board
THATCHER — The Gila Valley finally has a voice when it comes to road improvements and repairs. As one of his last actions before leaving office, former Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Thatcher Town Council member Jenny Howard to serve as the Dist. 4 representative on the Arizona Department of Transportation Board.
gilavalleycentral.net
Pima kicks-off Highway 70 beautification
PIMA — The Town of Pima is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to beatification. At Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, Town Manager Vernon Batty debuted the town new Highway Frontage Improvement Program. “This is specifically (for) anything visual, so it’s designed to help curb-appeal...
gilavalleycentral.net
Crash leads to multiple drug charges
GRAHAM COUNTY — An Eden man is facing numerous drug charges following a two-vehicle crash. The incident occurred Dec. 27 on Safford Bryce Road. Westly Colvin told Graham County Sheriff’s deputies he was traveling westbound when an eastbound vehicle came into his lane. Colvin said he was unable to avoid the vehicle, as his steering wheel locked.
