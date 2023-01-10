ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; second body found

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aoe1Q_0kA4NlYQ00

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was shot and killed in Lincoln County Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Debra Jackson, 35, of Sherwood Lane, was identified as the deceased victim.

A second body was found in a small pond near the crime scene on Tuesday; it’s unclear if the deaths are related.

Police reveal 911 call for help after park ranger was shot in north Charlotte

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane near Catawba Burris Road.

Deputies say family members found Jackson’s body lying in the front home of her yard; they were looking for her after Lincoln County Schools reported her children weren’t picked up from school.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

EMS and firefighters who responded to the scene performed CPR and told authorities ‘the woman had been shot in the head.’

Deputies are investigating this as a homicide and are searching for a person of interest.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
DENVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Victims identified after I-85 crash leaves 4 dead

Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

NC man fatally shot himself after killing woman: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; second body found Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday […]
DENVER, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested On Thursday

49-year old Chad Vance Hill of Taylorsville was arrested by Taylorsville Police Officers and charged with felony probation violation on Thursday. He was also served warrants from Rowan County for driving with license revoked and other traffic related offenses. Hill was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $12,000.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia

Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor, stopped by the studio to talk more about the event. CMPD Chief Jennings speaks about guilty plea in Officer Mia Goodwin's death. Updated: 3 hours ago. Driver Daniel Morgan pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced from the deadly Dec. 22, 2021...
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Gastonia man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Deputies discover body of woman near Catawba County intersection, officials say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies discovered a female body near a Catawba County intersection of Wednesday, officials said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby notified authorities of the body located at the edge of the woods near the intersection of Plateau Road and Trail Winds Street in Newton, right near Fred T. Foard High School.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash late Tuesday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near University City Boulevard. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the victims were Edwin Garcia, Arturo Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Lenoir 1-year-old suffered burns in hot bathtub: PD

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A one-year-old Lenoir boy is recovering after being left in a hot bathtub for an extended period, Lenoir Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:16 p.m. Monday at an apartment on Stonewall Street. A one-year-old boy was found suffering from burns to his lower […]
LENOIR, NC
WBTV

Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
SPENCER, NC
News19 WLTX

17-year-old reported missing in Lancaster, SC

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing teenager. Madison Kaylee Pack, 17, was last seen 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the McDonalds on the Hwy 9 Bypass in Lancaster. She is described as being 5'10, with green...
LANCASTER, SC
Queen City News

Queen City News

72K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy