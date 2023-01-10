Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; second body found

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was shot and killed in Lincoln County Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Debra Jackson, 35, of Sherwood Lane, was identified as the deceased victim.

A second body was found in a small pond near the crime scene on Tuesday; it’s unclear if the deaths are related.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane near Catawba Burris Road.

Deputies say family members found Jackson’s body lying in the front home of her yard; they were looking for her after Lincoln County Schools reported her children weren’t picked up from school.

EMS and firefighters who responded to the scene performed CPR and told authorities ‘the woman had been shot in the head.’

Deputies are investigating this as a homicide and are searching for a person of interest.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

