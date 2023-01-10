Read full article on original website
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter extends happy hour, adds Sunday dinner service
The nationally renowned eatery also is no longer taking a break between lunch and dinner service.
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?
Today Texans were treated to the big news that Universal was building a new theme park in North Texas. The announcement was made at a press conference today by Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, that Frisco in North Texas would be the third city in the United States to get a Universal Studios theme park.
Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition
The new Piatti Provisions shop will sell specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.
San Antonio Current
A house once owned by late-1800s San Antonio politician John Henry Kirkpatrick is for sale
John Henry Kirkpatrick represented San Antonio in the Texas House of Representatives back in the 1890s, and in 1917, after his time in the Lege, built a home in the Westfort area, just south of Mahncke Park. After a major restoration by an Alamo City-based house flipper, Kirkpatrick's 4,300-square-foot home...
Ancient cat fossils, paw prints recovered from beneath Texas Hill Country
The remains of two possibly prehistoric cats were recovered this week from deep with Natural Bridge Caverns in Comal County, just north of San Antonio. The remains of the two small cats were found more than a mile from the natural entrance of the cavern. Paw prints left in the cave floor were found nearby.
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
Texas city ranked among the 24 best places to visit in all of America: report
The United States of America is filled with some of the most beautiful cities in the world and there's truly no shortage of good vacation ideas throughout the country.
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
Tickets to sixth annual Texas Whiskey Festival now on sale
The event includes a VIP dinner with special tastings plus a daylong festival, and tickets are available separately for each.
These are the best bites I ate in San Antonio
A Seattle food writer scoped S.A.'s food scene and came away with 5 can't-miss orders.
San Antonio locals react to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q food shrinking, costing more
A Poor Boy isn't so cheap these days.
Texas Nonprofit Says Dozens Of Guinea Pigs Have Been Dumped Along I-35
"We are getting calls weekly..."
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Insects found flying inside bakery bread case, crawling on sweets
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspection reports revealed a bakery with a roach problem, insects found crawling on bread and sweets in another market and a Chinese buffet with a history of low scores that did even worse when health inspectors recently visited. Here’s what KSAT Investigates reporter Tim...
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
KSAT 12
MOUNTAIN CEDAR: What’s the highest count ever recorded in San Antonio?
The pollen from mountain cedar trees creates figurative and literal headaches every year for allergy sufferers. You may find yourself wondering how this year’s cedar season compares to years past. What’s the highest pollen count for mountain cedar on record?. Shannon Syring is a Certified Pollen Collector through...
Some San Antonio residents express concerns about eminent domain in proposed VIA route
SAN ANTONIO — Concerns were growing on the Southeast side about a new rapid transit but route. The project, proposed by VIA, will run a non-stop service north to south from the San Antonio International Airport to Steves Avenue. Its goal is to help people get to their destinations...
Fascinating things you might not know about S.A.'s Phil Hardberger Park
The urban green space is a haven for humans and wildlife alike.
