Seguin, TX

City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
MOUNTAIN CEDAR: What’s the highest count ever recorded in San Antonio?

The pollen from mountain cedar trees creates figurative and literal headaches every year for allergy sufferers. You may find yourself wondering how this year’s cedar season compares to years past. What’s the highest pollen count for mountain cedar on record?. Shannon Syring is a Certified Pollen Collector through...
